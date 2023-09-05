MG Astor Black Storm Teased – Creta, Elevate, Seltos Rival

Just like Gloster Black Storm edition, MG Astor Black Storm edition may very well sport an all-black appeal with contrasting red elements

On their social media handles, MG Motor India has teased a new special edition of Astor. Going by MG’s strategies with Gloster, we can expect Black Storm name for this new special edition. MG Astor Black Storm will launch tomorrow, 6th September 2023, and will feature an all-black theme with bright red contrasting highlights, similar to Gloster Black Storm.

MG Astor Black Storm Teased

Astor currently comes in Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black and Dual-Tone White and Black. We can expect that MG Astor Black Storm will be based on Starry Black shade with striking red highlights to uplift its sporty credentials. There will be a hike in price as opposed to the trim on which it will be based.

MG currently offers Astos in five trim levels – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savy. Going by Gloster Black Storm, MG is likely to offer Astor Black Storm edition only with top-spec Savvy trim. That said, common practice in this segment is to offer special editions with multiple trim levels. So, Sharp trim could get Black Storm edition too or even Smart trim.

Black Storm editions might get red accents in front grille, headlights, ORVMs and other places. Lower bumper may feature a red faux skid plate as well, as opposed to standard silver finish. Just like with its fascia, rear bumper may sport these red accents too along with door claddings and even in the running board.

Front fenders will get a new Black Storm badging and all the logos on the outside could be gloss black. MG Astor gets front and rear disc brakes and brake calipers will sport red brake calipers. Astor already scores brownie points with its base Style variant for being the most feature-loaded base variant comparison in compact SUVs.

Red highlights like on Gloster Black Storm?

Considering MG Astor already has black and red interior theme, Black Storm edition may not feature interior changes. But there is a probability that MG will offer an all-black interior with bubtle sporty red accents. As opposed to the current execution which is more red than black. Astor has always been the most premium of its segment with extensive use of soft-touch plastics.

That will be a strong point with Black Storm edition as well. Powertrains are highly likely to remain the same. Black Storm editions may only sport higher spec 1.3L turbo petrol engine. This engine packs 140 bhp of power and 220 Nm of torque, mated to a sole 6-speed automatic.

Features list includes soft-touch plastics, premium leatherette upholstery, a personal AI assistant in a physical bot (if you’re into that stuff), a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1” infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument screen, auto climate control, advanced ADAS suite and a host of telematics features too.

Primary rivals include recently launched Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.