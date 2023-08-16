MG EV Expansion: Could Wuling Starlight 4.8m Coupe e-Sedan Be the Hero?

Affordability vs. Luxury: Wuling Starlight’s Potential in India – Could be a Bridge to Mainstream EV Sedans in India

Do you fancy an affordable electric sedan? If you look at the EVs in India, 28 of the, most affordable proper e-sedan is BMW i4 starting from Rs. 74 lakh (ex-sh). What if there was a potential vehicle that would fill the gap?

If we look at the Dragon’s Den, Wuling showed Starlight sedan in official pictures. This comes with both hybrid and BEV powertrains to cater to both audiences. Wuling released official images right after the homologation docs went live on Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology).

Sedan Elegance Redux: Wuling Starlight’s Echoes of Audi A7

Even though MIIT documents reveal quite a bit of information, they are incomplete. Wuling will reveal complete details at launch or ahead of launch. Because Wuling Starlight e-sedan is a product of SAIC-GM-Wuling conglomeration, there is a tiny possibility of this launching in India under MG brand.

As of now, we already have Wuling Air EV as MG Comet. We await Baojun Yep SUV under MG brand with similar powertrains as Comet. If we look at EVs under sub Rs. 30 lakh price bracket, there are hardly 10 offerings. While other 18 EV offerings fall in premium or even luxury category. More EVs down the price range with multiple body styles will bring freshness.

One look at Wuling Starlight is enough to remind me of Audi A7 Sportback. Size and proportions almost resemble as well. Speaking of size, Wuling Starlight measures 4835 mm in length, 1860 mm in width, 1515 mm in height and has a 2800 mm long wheelbase. If it launched in India, it would have a similar size to Toyota Camry and now discontinued Skoda Superb.

The Coupe rear is what lends Wuling Starlight a sophisticated look. There are slight design differences between BEV and hybrid vehicles. BEV Starlight has boomerang-shaped LED DRLs while hybrid Starlight has a sleek three-piece LED DRLs with a connected design. Other changes are with grill and lower front bumper. Tail lights, headlights, sheet metal and 18” wheels are virtually indistinguishable.

Power Play: Inober Electric’s motor in Wuling Starlight

Wuling Starlight BEV will pack a single 100 kW (134 bhp) motor from Inober Electric Co. Ltd. Top speed is 150 km/h. Battery size is unknown, but it has LFP cells (Lithium Ferrous Phosphate) and kerb weight is impressive at 1600 kg. In contrast, Wuling Starlight hybrid weighs 1695 kg.

Hybrid model gets a 1.5L ICE unit from Saike technology Development Co. Ltd. This engine is good enough for 78 kW output (104 bhp) and the top speed is 145 km/h. Expected price is around 150,000 Yuan (Rs. 17.3 lakh). But given the price wars in China, launch price will be much lower.