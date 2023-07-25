2024 Nissan Kicks Spied For The First Time – New Design

2024 Nissan Kicks take a more upright SUV design language that will appeal to target audience

Nissan India is currently running on a one-horse chariot. We’re talking about the Magnite which is the only vehicle in Nissan India’s portfolio. That said, not long ago, Nissan had GT-R and Kicks in its portfolio. Now, a new Kicks is in the works and is spotted for the first time testing on roads.

This is not a successor to Indian Kicks in any way. In fact, global Kicks have nothing in common with Indian Kicks at all. Global Kicks get the codename P15, while the Indian model is D15. P15 gets Nissan’s V Platform, while D15 shares its B0 platform with Renault Captur (Indian) and Duster. Will the new Nissan Kicks make its way to India? Let’s take a look.

2024 Nissan Kicks Spotted

The first set of test mules show heavy camouflage. Not a lot can be deduced from these spy shots. That said, Kicks seems to be dropping its crossover appeal in favour of a more upright SUV stance. Sure the A-pillars are still very steep like a crossover. But the bonnet is now upright and radiates SUV vibes.

Overall aesthetics remind me of VW ID.4 in some angles too. Especially from its side profile. Wheels are of three-spoke design and these are chunky spokes. Nissan will probably offer better design alloys with higher variants. Front fascia is a lot flatter and will feature reflector LED headlights, horizontal in shape.

Front grill is now slightly sleeker, taking Toyota’s design direction. Nissan logo will now be at the top of this grill, rather than center-ish on the outgoing model. Lower air dam has a radar module as well, enabling ADAS features. Bonnet is muscular and has creases that scream aggression.

Tail lights seem to have matured a bit. They are now sleeker and are less likely to be a wrap-around type with hawk beak design. There is a large spoiler too. That should add some character to 2024 Nissan Kicks’ overall design.

What to expect?

There are no images of its interiors. But just like Nissan is updating the exteriors, there should be meaningful and logical updates on the inside. Outgoing Nissan Kicks feature a well-built and well-specced interior and the new one should definitely build on that.

Powertrains are likely to be the same as before. A 1.6L 4-cylinder petrol engine puts out 122 bhp of power and around 155 Nm of torque. Markets other than the USA get a hybrid powertrain coupled with a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine as a generator. This setup makes up to 134 bhp and 280 Nm. In the USA, outgoing Nissan Kicks pricing starts from USD 20,590 (Rs 16.8 lakh) for base S trim and prices go till USD 23,150 (Rs 18.95 lakh) for top spec SR trim.

