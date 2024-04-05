2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts – Remarkable Transformation

2024 Renault Captur will go on sale across European markets later this year, with production scheduled at the Valladolid plant in Spain

After giving a mid-cycle facelift to the Clio supermini last year, Renault has unveiled the 2024 Captur for European markets. Along with styling updates, there are functional updates and new powertrain options as well. Across European markets, Renault Captur primarily rivals the Ford Puma.

2024 Renault Captur Facelift – Sportier profile, new top-spec trim

Front fascia has received a major refresh, with changes to the lighting setup, grille and bumper. Based on the company’s new design language, 2024 Renault Captur has acquired a sharper profile. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED DRLs, Renault’s restyled diamond logo and arrow-styled fog lamp housings. There aren’t that many changes to the side profile, with the exception of sportier alloy wheels.

There’s a new top-spec Esprit Alpine trim that will work as a replacement for the old RS Line. Folks choosing this new top trim will have the option of 19-inch alloys. Base-spec trims of 2024 Renault Captur come with 17-inch steel wheels. However, Renault does provide an option to upgrade to alloys of the same size even for base variants. At the rear, the C-shaped tail lights have been retained from the outgoing model. Rear bumper has been revised and the faux exhaust tips have been discontinued.

Renault Captur 2024 facelift – Interiors, new features

While the interior seem familiar, there are upgrades to the equipment list. For example, the touchscreen infotainment system now has a larger 10.4-inch display. The instrument cluster has also been upgraded to a 10.25-inch screen. Another key update is using environment-friendly materials such as hemp for the upholstery. 2024 Renault Captur has ditched leather completely. Chrome accents have also been minimized.

Renault Captur 2024 facelift – Powertrain options

Base-spec variant of 2024 Renault Captur facelift has a 90 hp, 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This engine is also available with LPG option. Higher variants have the option of a 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It churns out 140 hp and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This same engine is also available in a higher state of tune, generating 160 hp. It is mated to a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission.

Users can also choose a hybrid powertrain. It comprises a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter petrol engine, integrated with a 36-kilowatt electric motor. There’s a high-voltage starter generator (18-kW) and a 1.2-kWh battery as well. On its own, the petrol engine generates 94 hp. Combined power output is 145 hp. Captur 2024 facelift hybrid variant always starts in electric mode. According to Renault, around 80 percent of city driving needs can be fulfilled in electric mode.

Renault Captur India launch?

Renault Captur was launched in India in 2017. However, it was discontinued in 2020, ahead of the stricter BS6 emission norms. India-spec Captur was based on Duster platform and was also sold in markets like Russia, while global Captur was based on Clio platform. Inability to meet desired sales targets was one of the key reasons for discontinuation in India. In a timeframe of around four years, Captur sales were less than 7,000 units.

It is unlikely that Captur will be reintroduced in India. Going forward, Renault will be focusing on SUVs and possibly EVs for the Indian market. It is likely that the new-gen Renault Duster will be launched in India in 2025. It will have a 7-seater version as well. Nissan-badged versions of these two SUVs will also be launched. There are two more products under development for India, but specific details are not available.