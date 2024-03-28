Renault Duster For India Teased – Launch Confirmed Along With Nissan Version

In addition to the domestic market, Renault-Nissan will also be looking to develop India as a hub for exports

Renault-Nissan have chalked out a new product onslaught for the Indian market. In the works are probably the new-gen Duster and its 7-seater derivative. Nissan-badged versions of these two SUVs will also be launched. There are two more products in the pipeline for India, but exact details are not available.

Renault, Nissan 5-seater SUVs – What to expect?

While Renault has not provided any official confirmation, it is likely that the new 5-seater SUV for India will be the new-gen Duster. It made its global debut earlier this year in February. Prior to that, the new-gen Duster was showcased as a Dacia-badged version last year. Both versions have slightly different styling.

India-spec new-gen Renault Duster is also expected to have some unique styling bits. Teasers released reveal a different styling for the front fascia, as compared to the international model. Changes extend to the headlamps and front bumper. Some styling tweaks are expected at the rear as well.

Nissan-badged version of the new 5-seater SUV can be seen with L-shaped DRLs, a full width LED light bar and C-shaped fog lamp housings. Duster’s front fascia is a lot more rugged, whereas the Nissan-badged model carries more sophistication and futuristic vibes.

New Duster and its Nissan-badged version will be using the modular, heavily localised CMF-B platform. This is in use with several of the Renault-Nissan models sold across international markets. Dacia too utilizes this platform. Upon launch, the new 5-seater SUVs from Renault-Nissan will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other options in this segment include Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Kushaq / Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Renault, Nissan 7-seater SUVs

Upcoming 5-seater SUVs from Renault-Nissan will have their 7-seater derivatives as well. Renault has already started testing the 7-seater Duster. Across international markets, the 7-seater Duster is likely to go on sale as Bigster. It is not certain if the same name will be used in India. Nissan-badged version of the 7-seater Bigster will also be launched.

The 7-seater versions will have distinctive styling. However, powertrains options could be common across both 5-seater and 7-seater versions. Upon launch, the 7-seater Renault-Nissan SUVs will take on rivals such as Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

Renault, Nissan new SUVs – Launch timeline

Across international markets, the new-gen Renault Duster will go on sale later this year. In India, the new 5-seater Renault SUV is expected to be launched in late 2025. The Nissan-badged version will be launched parallelly. The 7-seater versions will be launched after a specific time gap. Apart from these, Renault-Nissan are working on two other products for the Indian market. It is possible that these could be EVs.