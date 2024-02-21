2024 Renault Kwid EV Revealed With New Front, Rear, Interiors – India Bound?

The exterior and interior updates with new Dacia Spring will make their way on new Renault Kwid EV as well (marketed as City K-ZE)

The electric car segment is seeing a rather slower adoption when compared to electric 2W vehicles. This tasks manufacturers to thoroughly investigate the market before making any significant investments. But should Renault bring in the newly updated Dacia Spring as Kwid EV in India?

2024 Renault Kwid EV Revealed

Renault India is currently a three-vehicle chariot run by Kiger, Triber and Kwid. Renault has seen its glory days when it used to offer Duster. And the company is keen on rejuvenating its portfolio in India along with alliance partner Nissan. But is a small affordable Renault Kwid EV on the cards? We have seen Kiger EV under testing in India already.

We hope it is because the recently updated Dacia Spring EV is a very tempting proposition. Dacia Spring is a badge-engineered Renault City K-ZE (electric version of Kwid sold in India) and is Dacia’s first-ever electric offering. Depending on the market, Dacia has also sold a Cargo version of it called Dacia Spring Cargo.

For 2024, Dacia Spring has been thoroughly redesigned with a more sophisticated overall appeal. Definitely more premium than before. For starters, this is not just a facelift. Instead, Dacia has done major revisions to sheet metal too, while overall car is close to its predecessor underneath.

We can see a new face with new Dacia logo. Sticking to Dacia family DNA, Spring gets similar styling elements as the new Duster. Interesting LED DRL elements flank the new Dacia logo, round projector headlights are housed below, in its bumpers. Bonnet creases and flared wheel arches lend some muscle to this dinky little car.

Major interior upgrade

There is an interesting white grill element around car’s number plate and the charging socket is on the front behind Dacia logo. Rear gets a black plaque with bold DACIA lettering connecting car’s Y-shaped LED tail lights. Same white grill element is present in the rear too. Rear portion looks fuller now as opposed to its predecessor.

On the inside, there is an all-new dashboard following a similar design DNA as new Duster. Gone is Kwid’s boring dashboard and in comes a rather appealing and up-market unit with a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen touchscreen infotainment taking centre stage. There are Duster-inspired centre AC vents and a brand new auto climate control panel.

Contrasting colours, new textures and elements lend an up-market appeal when compared to current Dacia Spring, Renault City K-ZE or Kwid ICE. ADAS features and driver monitoring are in the house owing to European requirements. Powertrain options include a sole 26.8 kWh battery promising a claimed range of more than 220 km on a single charge.

Despite being an EV, new Dacia Spring (new Renault Kwid EV) weighs under a tonne. 984 kg to be precise. There are two motor options – a 45 bhp and a 65 bhp unit driving front wheels. Only the latter is capable of 30 kW DC fast charging while former has to make do with 11 kW AC charging.