2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Leaks Ahead Of Launch

With a minimalistic profile and basic equipment list, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be affordably priced at around Rs 2.40 lakh

Royal Enfield will be launching multiple new products in the current financial year. One of these will be the Guerilla 450 neo-retro roadster. Launch is expected during the second quarter of FY 24-25.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – What to expect?

Test mules of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 have been spotted in India and overseas locations as well. The bike will be based on the new 450cc platform that underpins the new Himalayan 450. Ahead of launch, Guerrilla 450 logo has now leaked online.

Though based on new Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450 won’t be getting as many premium features as the Himalayan 450. For example, Guerrilla 450 will be getting standard telescopic forks at front and not the USD forks seen with Himalayan 450. Similarly, the Tripper TFT display offered with the Himalayan 450 could be replaced with a semi-digital instrument console. It could be the same unit, as used with the Super Meteor 650.

True to its roadster profile, Guerrilla 450 will be getting 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. In comparison, the Himalayan is equipped with 21-inch and 18-inch wire spoke wheels at front and rear, respectively.

As seen with test mules, Guerrilla 450 has a minimalistic profile. The retro bits include the circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors. The bike has a classic teardrop shaped fuel tank and a single piece saddle. At rear, the tail lamp and turn signals are seamlessly integrated into a single unit. This feature is similar to that of the new Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Ride comfort

Guerrilla 450 has an upright, comfortable riding stance. It seems suitable for city commutes as well as longer journeys across highways. Although the bike won’t be getting USD forks, the telescopic forks and the rear monoshock unit should be able to provide optimal comfort to the rider. In its stock form, Guerrilla 450 will be primarily targeted at solo riders. The rear seat section seems narrow and may not be comfortable for the pillion over longer durations.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 – Performance, specs

Powering Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be the 452cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that delivers 40 PS and 40 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and equipped with a slip and assist clutch. The engine has electronic fuel injection and a ride by wire system. The bike will be using a steel, twin spar tubular frame. Braking setup will comprise 320 mm and 270 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will have an all-LED lighting setup.

Upon launch, Guerrilla 450 will take on rivals such as Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Honda CB300R. It will be one of the most affordable options in its class. Along with the domestic market, Guerrilla 450 will also be aggressively pushed across international markets. The new Himalayan 450 is already gaining popularity across multiple export markets. Something similar could be achievable with the Guerrilla 450 neo-retro roadster.