Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350 Patent Image Leaked – Reveals New Details

When launched, upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber will rival real Bobber motorcycles like Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber

India’s leading classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is adding yet another offering to its belt. We’re talking about Classic 350 Bobber which has been spied in India on multiple occasions. Now, the design patents of Classic 350 Bobber have been leaked on the internet, revealing interesting details.

Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350 Patent Image Leaked

Many OEMs aim to recreate the Royal Enfield magic in the 300cc to 500cc segment. Royal Enfield has managed to reach 75K units per month mark which is a huge achievement in price-sensitive Indian market. Company’s 350cc portfolio has done most of the heavy lifting here.

Currently, there are as many as four 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles on sale in India – Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The upcoming entrant into Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio is Classic 350 Bobber. There is a probability of this motorcycle taking the name Goan Classic 350 when launched too.

As seen in the patent image, there are quite a few elements that distinguish it from Classic 350 it is based on. That said, the new Bobber is not exactly successful in masking its roots either. It looks like a slight variation of Classic 350, just like Bullet 350. The effect is more profound with the upcoming Classic 350 Bobber.

As seen in the spy shots we posted before, Classic 350 Bobber gets a split-seat setup that looks like a workaround for the pillion. This pillion seat looks like it is small and uncomfortable and could be offered as an option. We have seen single-seat Classic 350 Bobber on testing too and that could be standard.

The most notable design distinction over Classic 350 is the new handlebar. This is a typical bobber-style ape-hanger handlebar and should allow for a relaxed riding triangle. White walled tyres is another attribute that is a visual distinguishing factor for Classic 350 Bobber. Other than that, it looks almost identical to Classic 350.

Is the wheelbase increased?

Componentry seems to be identical too. For starters, we can see the same headlights, front RSU telescopic forks, round ORVMs, same double cradle frame, identical side body panels, rear twin shock absorbers, front and rear fenders, wire-spoke wheels, disc brakes with dual channel ABS and more.

The engine is going to be the same J-Series 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V engine that is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque. When launched, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is highly likely to be a Bobber-style motorcycle and not a real Bobber. We say this because spy shots reveal an almost identical wheelbase to Classic 350.

