New Triumph 400 Motorcycle Launch This Year – Rajiv Bajaj

To push volumes in middle-weight motorcycle segment, Bajaj Auto is planning a new Triumph 400, updated 390 range and more

The strategic partnership between Bajaj and Triumph has resulted in the much-needed portfolio expansion of Triumph brand to incorporate affordable motorcycles. The company has launched two motorcycles on the new 400cc single-cylinder platform. Bajaj Auto CEO, Rajiv Bajaj, has revealed that there is a new Triumph motorcycle to be revealed later this year.

Rajiv Bajaj Confirms New Triumph 400 Launch

The company is expected to go on a product offensive in premium middle-weight motorcycle segment. Speaking to CNBC TV18, he said “There will be at least one more Triumph to be introduced later this year and there are several in development”. There is a very good probability of Bajaj referring to Thruxton 400.

Triumph Thruxton 400 is a semi-faired motorcycle that has been spotted testing already. It bears the design of the iconic Thruxton R with its bikini fairing. Said motorcycle will be positioned on a similar 400cc platform as Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. It will bear the iconic charm of a Cafe Racer genre and will be a unique proposition at around 2.5 lakh (ex-sh).

Rajiv Bajaj has also hinted at several other Triumph motorcycles being in development. Probable motorcycles would cater to multiple genres. After Roadster, Scrambler and Cafe Racer, there could be a Bobber with Bonneville or Speedmaster name, a fully-faired machine with Daytona name, or even a capable ADV with Tiger Sport name.

Pushing the middle-weight segment envelope

According to Rajiv Bajaj, middle-weight motorcycle space is the most lucrative segment in the world. Bajaj aims to be in the top three of any given segment. Within middle-weight motorcycle segment, Bajaj currently sells Dominar 400 and the recently launched Pulsar NS400Z along with Speed 400 twins and the 390 range with partner brands like Triumph, Husqvarna and KTM.

Currently, this segment is dominated by Royal Enfield with a slew of 350cc and 450cc motorcycles. Bajaj aims to inch closer towards Royal Enfield’s numbers. Bajaj mentioned that the company aims to reach the 35,000 motorcycles per month mark in this segment. Which is about half the volume of what Royal Enfield is currently pushing.

To meet this goal, Bajaj is on the verge of launching multiple new motorcycles. We should expect a new 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro and new RC 390 under the KTM brand. Under their own Bajaj brand, we can expect a new Dominar with updated features or even a fully faired version of Pulsar NS400Z (RS400Z ?).

The Z in the recently launched Pulsar NS400Z is a hint that there will be more motorcycles launched with this suffix. Currently, Pulsar NS400Z is only on sale in India and is soon to be launched in Latin American markets. In India, Bajaj has struck a tremendously aggressive price point of Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh) and is offered in a sole variant with all features as standard.

