2024 Skoda Superb Exteriors Revealed – Gets Super Slick

In India, it’s the 3rd-gen Superb that will be relaunched in BS6 Phase II compliant format; 4th-gen India launch could be in 2024

Skoda is readying the all-new 4th-gen Superb for its global debut on November 02. Ahead of that, official sketches reveal interesting details about the sedan’s exteriors. Other aspects such as interiors and powertrain options of 4th-gen Skoda Superb are already known.

2024 Skoda Superb exteriors

New 4th-gen Skoda Superb utilizes the company’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language. The new design is crisp, bold and streamlined. It instantly gets one’s attention and captivates the senses. While the core silhouette has been retained, there are a number of cosmetic enhancements. One can still easily relate to the classic design of Superb. But the new-gen model looks sharper and has a sportier profile.

Some of the key highlights include new sleek LED headlamps, a wider grille and chrome garnish on bumper intake. Side profile has been enhanced with new alloy wheels. At rear, crystalline tail lamps match the sedan’s premium character. That’s largely what one can decipher from the official sketches. Finer details will be revealed at the time of launch.

Dimensionally, new Skoda Superb is longer and taller than its predecessor. That means more space for the passengers. The hatchback version is 4,912 mm long whereas the Combi estate version measures 4,902 mm in length. Wheelbase of 2,841 mm is the same for both versions. Skoda has also worked to make the 4th-gen Superb more aerodynamic. It has a drag coefficient of 0.24 cd, which is pretty decent as per current standards.

Interiors of 4th-gen Skoda Superb are a cocoon of luxury and comfort. There’s focus on reducing clutter and improving practicality and user experience. Instead of going fully digital, the sedan offers an optimal combo of digital and manual controls. While there’s a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, one can also notice the presence of rotary control dials. With the gearshift lever placed on the steering column, the centre console area gets a clean look. Wherever possible, Skoda has used sustainable materials for 4th-gen Superb.

4th-gen Skoda Superb engine options

Across international markets, 4th-gen Skoda Superb will have 3 petrol, two diesel and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option. The plug-in-hybrid will be available with only Combi estate version. This is the first time Superb will be getting a mild-hybrid powertrain. All models will be equipped with an automatic DSG transmission. Petrol and diesel variants will have 7-speed DSG whereas the plug-in-hybrid version will have 6-speed DSG.

The 1.5-litre petrol TSI with mild-hybrid tech generates 150 hp of max power. The 2.0-litre TSI petrol makes 204 hp whereas its 4×4 version generates 265 hp. The 2.0-litre TDI and its 4×4 version generate 150 hp and 193 hp, respectively. The 1.5-litre plug-in-hybrid will have a combined power output of 204 hp. In electric mode, the plug-in hybrid will have a range of 100 km.

In India, it’s the 3rd-gen Superb that will be relaunched. Unofficial bookings are already open. It will comply with the stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms. Just like its predecessor, Superb will be relaunched via CBU route. With new features such as ADAS, price could be around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. It will primarily take on Toyota Camry.