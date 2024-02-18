2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Launched – Bigger Battery, Stylish Design

When compared to Ertiga GX Hybrid, Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid looks a lot more stylish and features a larger battery as well

Ertiga is one of the best selling MPVs in India as well as in some of the South Asian countries. In Indonesia, Suzuki Ertiga Cruise was recently launched. It gets upgrades to its exterior styling and its mild-hybrid powertrain.

Ertiga Cruise Launched In Indonesia

Ongoing IIMS 2024 (Indonesia International Motor Show) in Jakarta, Indonesia, witnessed the launch of an updated version of Ertiga. Yesterday, we covered India-made Jimny 5-Door launched in Indonesia with higher prices than Indian model. Now, we shall take a look at Ertiga Cruise launched in Indonesia with an exterior styling exercise.

For starters, PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor has launched Ertiga Cruise for a starting price of IDR 288 Million. This pricing is for manual variant and it turns out to be Rs. 15.3 lakh (ex-sh) in Indian currency with current exchange rates. For the automatic variant of Ertiga Cruise, PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor is asking IDR 301 Million, which is around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-sh).

Stylish exterior design

Regular Ertiga Hybrid GX gets Brave Khaki, Silky Silver, Burgundy Red, Mellow Deep Red, Cool Black, Pearl Snow White and Metallic Magma Grey. Ertiga Cruise Hybrid only gets two colour options – Pearl White + Cool Black dual tone and Cool Black. The Cool Black on Ertiga Cruise is a lot more “Black” than the Cool Black on Ertiga GX Hybrid.

With Ertiga Cruise, Suzuki has created a sportier version of regular Ertiga and we hope these trickle down to India-spec model. Highlights include a shorter antenna, a sporty front bumper with an under spoiler, side under spoiler, side body decal, rear upper spoiler, sporty rear bumper with an under spoiler. The main highlight, however, has to be LED DRLs that are absent in regular Ertiga.

Gets a bigger battery with Hybrid models

Ertiga Cruise Hybrid with K15B Smart Hybrid powertrain now gets a bigger 10ah battery. With a bigger battery, one can expect slightly more fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine delivering 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. In India, the claimed mileage of Ertiga is a little over 20 kmpl.

Now the question arises, whether Maruti Suzuki will implement this larger battery with the Indian lineup. If we look at Maruti Suzuki lineup in India, only the Ciaz gets this K15B Smart Hybrid powertrain setup. Ciaz is probably at the end of its life cycle. It has not been updated in a long time. And with sedan sales on decline, it is less likely that Maruti will update Ciaz with a bigger battery now.

Even though 6-seater layout is the primary differentiator between Ertiga and XL6, upmarket and sporty design plays a key role in XL6’s appeal. If Ertiga gets any sportier, it might adversely affect XL6’s sales. So, the sporty design updates seen on Indonesia-spec Ertiga Cruise are less likely to make it to India.

