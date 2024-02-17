2024 Jimny 5 Door Launched At IIMS – Top Variant Price IDR 478m (Rs 25.4 Lakh)

When compared to Indian pricing, 5-Door Suzuki Jimny launched in Indonesia costs around Rs. 7 lakh more (on road) for top-spec variant

At the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Suzuki had a big showcase. The company showcased its flagship and most expensive offering for Indonesia, which is a Jimny 5-Door. Price on road for top-spec Jimny 5-Door in Jakarta is around IDR 478 Million, which turns out to be Rs. 25.4 lakh.

5-Door Suzuki Jimny Launched In Indonesia

PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor unveiled the Jimny 5-Door in Indonesia at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show 2024. The car was showcased in a candy red shade. In India, Maruti Suzuki calls it Sizzling Red and gets a dual tone roof option too in Candy Red + Bluish Black combination.

Currently, Jimny 3-Door is manufactured in Suzuki’s Kosai plant in Shizuoka, Japan and Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant in Gurugram, India. However, 5-Door Jimny is still exclusively manufactured in India. The 5-Door Jimny launched in Australia as Jimny XL, was shipped from India and gets an upgraded 9-inch infotainment system.

Indonesia spec Jimny 5-Door is likely to be shipped from India (lack of ADAS). In India, Karnataka state is plagued with the highest road taxes and top-spec Jimny 5-Door Alpha AT costs around Rs. 18.4 lakh. In Indonesia, the same car is almost Rs. 7 lakh more expensive than Karnataka pricing. Perks of local manufacturing, eh?

Jimny 5-Door base model prices start from IDR 443.9 Million, which turns out to be Rs. 23.6 lakh. In Indonesia, PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor is charging IDR 18 Million for the upgrade from 3-Door model to 5 Door model. In Indian currency, IDR 18 Million turns out to be around Rs. 1 lakh, which is kind of reasonable.

Specs and features

In Indonesia, Suzuki is offering both manual and automatic transmission variants. Pound-to-pound exported Indonesia-spec Jimny looks identical to India-spec model. It gets a K15B 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Other attributes like front headlight washer, 4X4 transfer case, 15-inch wheels, projector headlights, rear tailgate mounted spare wheel and more remain similar too. On the inside, 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, parking sensors and parking camera, are other highlight features.

In Indonesia, Suzuki sells a front grill accessory with iconic Suzuki lettering. Called “Front Grille (Logo Suzuki)”, it looks much better than the current 5-slat grill that comes as standard. We hope this launches in India as an accessory as it completely transforms Jimny’s looks in a good way. It costs IDR 3.75 Million, which is Rs. 20,000. It also gets a new Metallic Shiffon Ivory shade in Indonesia. In India, Jimny sales have decreased dramatically, with just 163 units sold in January 2024, while its arch-rival Mahindra Thar registered best-ever numbers of 6,059 units. Exporting it to more markets could prove logical for the company.

