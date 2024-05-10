2024 Swift Racing Roadster Edition Walkaround – Sporty Red Accent

Exclusive accessory packages help achieve a more dynamic and sporty profile for the new Maruti Swift

Maruti has launched the new, 4th-gen Swift in the price range of Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh. In addition to the generational cosmetic touch-ups, users can further enhance overall look and feel with exclusive accessory packages. One of these is the ‘Racing Roadster’ accessory package.

New Swift Racing Roadster Edition

Racing Roadster Edition is available with multiple colour variants of new Swift. Based on the specific exterior shade, the accents used are red, white or black. At the launch event of new Swift, the Racing Roadster accessory package was presented on the Magma Grey colour variant.

It has red accents across exteriors and interiors. As part of the package, the front fascia gets underbody spoiler in piano black finish and front bumper garnish in red. The hood and roof get sporty graphics in carbon fibre finish and ‘Swift’ badging.

Side profile has been enhanced with side underbody spoiler in piano black finish and body side moulding in red. ORVMs also get a sporty feel with new decals. Wheel arches get a dual-tone feel with piano black and red highlights.

Door visors with stainless steel inserts have been added as well. At the rear, there’s a piano black strip connecting the tail lamps, rear upper spoiler in black and red and rear underbody spoiler in black and red.

Inside, 2024 Swift Racing Roadster Edition has illuminated door sill guard, racing style upholstery, new door trim in carbon fibre finish with red accents and an all-weather 3D mat. The dashboard also gets the red accents. Most other features will be the same as that of the respective standard variants.

2024 Swift Racing Roadster Edition – Pricing

Pricing for the Racing Roadster accessory package for new Swift depends on the variant and exterior colour. The price range is from Rs 30,900 to Rs 40,500. Accessories that are part of this package can be purchased individually also.

However, the price of the complete package is likely to be cheaper in comparison to buying each accessory individually. Moreover, an impactful makeover will only be possible with the entire accessory kit. For the complete list of accessories available under the Racing Roadster package, users can approach their nearest authorized Maruti dealership.

4th-gen Maruti Swift has received a comprehensive range of updates. Safety has been enhanced with 6-airbags as standard across all variants. Other additions include electronic stability program and hill hold assist. New Swift has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, rear AC vent, cruise control and a comprehensive range of connectivity features.

Powering the new Swift is a new Z series 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 81.58 PS and 111.7 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. New Swift is offering best in class mileage of 25.75 km/L with the AMT gearbox. Manual variants will deliver 24.8 km/L.