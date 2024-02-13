2024 Tata Nexon Electric and Tiago Electric – New vs Old Prices of all variants

Nexon EV’s Fearless LR, Fearless + LR and Fearless + S LR variants get the highest price reduction of Rs. 1.2 lakh each (ex-sh)

India’s highest-selling electric car maker, Tata Motors, has lowered price tag of two of its best-selling EVs – Nexon EV and Tiago EV. While every manufacturer including Tata Motors is racking up ex-showroom prices, it is refreshing to see car prices go down every once in a while. These lowered prices are for EVs only and is not applicable to their ICE counterparts.

Tata Nexon EV And Tiago EV

Nexon EV and Tiago EV are the foundation vehicles on which TPEM (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility) has built its empire. When we say empire, we mean the 70%+ market share that Tata Motors enjoys in Indian electric car space. Maximum price reduction that Tata is offering with Nexon EV and Tiago EV is Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh).

Chief Commercial Officer at TPEM, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, mentioned that there has been a reduction in input costs revolving around batteries and the company is passing on the benefits to their customers. This move was materialised after Mahindra and MG slashed prices off their offerings like XUV400 and Comet respectively.

2024 Tata Tiago Electric Variant-Wise Price Reduction Listed

This is Tata’s most affordable electric car. Not only that, it is the most affordable 5-door electric car in India too. Before this price revision, Tiago EV prices used to start from Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-sh) for base XE MR (Medium Range). XE MR now costs Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-sh) with Rs. 70,000 off accounting for an 8.06% price reduction.

XT MR gets Rs. 35,000 discount and costs Rs. 8.99 lakh post price revision. The LR variants (Long Range) now start from Rs. 9.99 lakh for XT LR which received Rs. 30,000 off. XZ+ LR and XZ+ Tech Lux LR get the least reduction at Rs. 20,000 each. Tiago EV’s price range now extends till 11.39 lakh. All prices ex-sh.

2024 Tata Nexon Electric Variant-Wise Price Reduction Listed

Starting with Creative+ MR variant (Medium Range) of Nexon EV, pricing used to be Rs. 14.79 lakh, which is brought down to Rs. 14.49 lakh with a Rs. 25,000 reduction. Fearless MR, Fearless+ MR and Fearless+ S MR all get the same Rs. 20,000 price reduction. Empowered MR variant gets Rs. 35,000 decrease accounting for a 1.96% reduction. All prices ex-sh.

Speaking of LR variants (Long Range), Fearless LR, Fearless + LR and Fearless + S LR all get the same Rs. 1.2 lakh price cuts accounting for a 6.25% to 6.6% reduction in ex-sh prices. In effect, these variants receive the most price benefits among all other Nexon EV variants. The top-spec Empowered + LR variant gets Rs. 70,000 off. This way, Tata Nexon EV prices now range between Rs. 14.49 lakh and Rs. 19.29 lakh instead of Rs. 14.74 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (all prices ex-sh).