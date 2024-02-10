2024 Tata Safari Storme 4x4 Rendered

As opposed to the new Safari, 2024 Tata Safari Storme render is a ladder-frame vehicle with 4X4 transfer case

Tata Motors is climbing the ladder of success with its ever-popular Nexon and Punch. Safari is Tata’s flagship, though it is vastly different from what Safari used to be. But how would OG Safari look today if Tata hadn’t pulled the plug on it? Bimble Designs has the perfect answer to this very question. An answer that we wish was a reality today.

2024 Tata Safari Storme 4×4 Rendered

Despite chasing the monocoque FWD formula since Indica, Tata always maintained at least one or two vehicles with a ladder-frame chassis, RWD and 4X4 hardware. That stopped in 2020 when Tata pulled the plug on Hexa and Safari Storme was discontinued a year before. Today, Tata is India’s third best-selling carmaker.

Forget 4X4, not a single Tata vehicle gets any power at the rear wheels today. Hexa was rumoured to re-launch with a BS-6 powertrain, which didn’t materialise and Safari nameplate was used on what was earlier conceived to be Buzzard / Gravitas. But what if Tata re-launched Tata Safari Storme today? How would it look? Say namaste to 2024 Tata Safari Storme 4×4 render.

The best thing about Bimble Designs render of a modern Safari is that there is no change to sheet metal profiling and overall design. They are only modernizing the design to bring it to what they think would be acceptable in the year 2024. We should say it looks absolutely amazing and we wish Tata Motors made this today.

Bimble has given Safari Storme a refreshed fascia to make it look modern. For starters, there is a smoked headlight effect with twin-pod LED DRLs engulfing twin projector headlights. Grill is now finished in satin black, matching the satin black finish on its top strip that boldly reads STORME. Lower bumper now gets a horizontal cut, connecting its fog lights.

India’s first-ever VIP car

These fog lights remind me of the headlights on newer Safari, Nexon and Punch.ev. Bimble Designs have also given it Harrier and Safari’s ORVM with 360-degree cameras. There are new alloy wheels that breathe an athletic appeal. Door handles are blackened for a sporty feel and roof rails remain similar to what Tata used to offer.

Bimble Designs has added a small black strip in body claddings to reduce visual bulk. Rear gets a major design change in the form of new LED tail lights. These get a connected LED bar too. Spare wheel is still under the frame and there are no other changes. These renders don’t cover the insides, but there will be 7 seats and all the modern amenities that a modern car will get.

Where powertrains are concerned, Tata could turn its gaze on its commercial lineup and plonk either the 2.2L or 3.0L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engines inside Safari Storme. Going by Safari’s powertrain history, we know Storme’s engine bay can take both those engines. Pricing could be below Harrier’s and slightly above upcoming Curvv’s.

We wish Tata Motors would consider launching Safari Storme owing to the massive impact it had on Indian audience. It is India’s first Indigenous VIP car, after all. It is not like Safari Storme wouldn’t have any takers today (if done and priced right). If that was the case, Mahindra Scorpio Classic would not have been on sale today.