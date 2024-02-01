Tata Safari #Dark And Harrier.ev To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Show

With new Tata Safari #Dark and Harrier.ev, the company has hit the bullseye featuring striking design and a massive road presence

Tata Motors is on a spree of generating headlines. Recently Tata Motors was crowned as India’s most valued automaker. The company is poised to redefine personal mobility by taking its SUV game a notch higher with Safari #Dark and Harrier.ev to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, starting today in New Delhi.

Tata Safari #Dark – New Red Dark

I know what you’re thinking. Tata Motors has already launched #Dark version with the new Safari. #Dark is offered with Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+ trim levels and feature Oberon Black exterior paint, Blackstone interior theme, R19 Blackstone alloy wheels with aero inserts and #Dark badging.

So, what is new with Tata Safari #Dark which the company is showcasing at Bharat Mobility Show? Well, this is a different version of Safari #Dark resembling pre-facelift Safari Red Dark Edition. With this new #Dark Edition version of Safari facelift, Tata Motors is bringing feisty aesthetics that will appeal to flamboyant individuals and buyers.

On the outside, changes over regular #Dark Edition are subtle. For starters, there is a red “#Dark” badging on front quarter panels, a subtle red element in headlight housing, red painted brake callipers along with red “Safari” badges on front doors and rear tailgate. We just wished front and rear Tata logo were red too, to look more cohesive. Honda does red badges very nicely on sportier models.

On the inside, new Tata Safari #Dark will get Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery for all three rows. Along with that, we can see Carnelian Red elements on door pads and grab rails in centre console. Red ambient lighting complements this new cabin perfectly. We wished the illuminated Tata logo to have glowed red too.

Tata Harrier.ev Concept

Apart from the new Safari #Dark, Tata Motors will showcase the electric version of Harrier SUV. Called Harrier.ev, it will be based on company’s all-new Acti.ev born electric platform that we tested on Punch.ev. This born electric platform is scalable and modular and promises incredible stiffness for spirited drive dynamics and impressive crashworthiness.

As opposed to its ICE counterpart, Harrier.ev will feature a new fascia donning a futuristic appeal. The picture Tata Motors released of Harrier.ev had production-spec ORVMs, headlights, tail lights, fascia and other components. We just hope the futuristic-looking wheels make it to production along with the door handles.

If you haven’t noticed, Tata Harrier.ev lacks conventional door handles. In fact, it lacks any sort of door handles, altogether. Instead, we get touch-sensitive buttons on pillars to unlock doors. Where powertrains are concerned, we can expect around 60 kWh worth of battery. Single motor and dual motor with AWD configurations will be on offer at launch.