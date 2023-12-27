2024 Tata Sierra Imagined With New Design Language – Render

Sierra’s comeback is expected in 2025 and it is likely to have both electric and ICE versions

Tata had revealed the Sierra EV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Later at Auto Expo 2023, the Sierra EV SUV concept was showcased in close to production-ready format. More recently, design patent images provided a basic idea about the SUV’s exterior profile. Based on Tata’s new design language, Pratyush Rout has come up with an exclusive render of the Sierra SUV.

Tata Sierra rendered based on new design language

Tata had provided a glimpse of its new design language with the Avinya concept. Avinya is based on Tata’s GEN 3 architecture and will be used for the company’s upcoming next-gen born-electric cars.

As evident with this render of Sierra, the new design language facilitates an entirely new visual experience for enthusiasts. Brand Tata has also been transformed, with the standard logo getting replaced with a unique arrangement of the full-width LED light bar at front.

Such innovative design changes ensure a premium profile for Sierra SUV. It significantly reduces clutter, as seen with the traditional method of stamping the logo on the front grille or bonnet. Other key highlights of Sierra SUV include sleek headlamps, a large grille with fine mesh design pattern, robust bumper with SIERRA badging and rugged skid plates at front and rear.

Side profile is where the Sierra SUV fascinates us even more. An exclusive feature is the panoramic window view available to rear passengers. The C-pillar and the window frame have been blacked-out to achieve an all-glass look and feel.

The broad, tapering B-pillar is another unique aspect that complements the SUV’s robust profile. The SUV has flared wheel arches and thick body cladding. Flush door handles and similarly styled wraparound tail lamps add another layer of sophistication to the SUV. The funky design of the alloy wheels is another major attraction.

Tata Sierra features, performance

Tata’s GEN 3 platform focuses on optimizing interior spaces and providing access to a comprehensive range of hi-tech features. Sierra SUV will have a minimalistic dashboard and barely any physical buttons. Much of the controls and functions will be accessible via the touchscreen infotainment system and capacitive touch controls.

An entirely new steering wheel is expected with an illuminated Tata logo, something similar to that of the new Nexon. Sierra SUV will be getting a comprehensive range of connectivity and ADAS features. A 5-star safety rating is expected in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Tata Sierra SUV will be getting both electric and ICE powertrain options. Just like Curvv, it is likely that the electric version will be launched first, followed by the ICE model. It is possible that Sierra can be positioned as an alternative to the likes of 5-door Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. In the company’s lineup, Sierra will be positioned above the Safari.