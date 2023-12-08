Tata Sierra Design Patent Leaks Ahead Of Launch – Thar EV Rival ?

The Sierra EV’s Design Leaks Unveil a Modern, Assertive Direction

Tata Motors resurrected the Sierra brand in 2020 with a striking concept SUV showcased at the Auto Expo. While the company didn’t confirm its production plans then, the vehicle’s potential entry into the market seemed plausible. The initial concept embraced Tata Motors’ youthful IMPACT 2.0 design, but a notable shift has occurred in the brand’s design approach since that unveiling.

Evolution of Sierra’s Design

The departure of Tata’s former design chief, Pratap Bose, who led the brand’s design evolution, marked a significant shift. This change at the helm often signals a shift in philosophy, reflected in the Curvv and Avinya Concepts, heralding a new design era for the company.

It’s logical to infer that the upcoming Tata Sierra EV will align more closely with the brand’s current design language rather than sticking to the older IMPACT 2.0. Leaked design patents of the Sierra corroborate this shift.

The leaked designs showcase a revamped front fascia, transforming the Sierra concept into a distinctly assertive SUV. While the initial concept had a modern and youthful appeal, the leaked sketches depict a remarkably aggressive vehicle exuding purpose. The boxy shape and characteristic greenhouse design seamlessly blend with the new brand identity introduced by the Avinya.

Platform and Performance

The choice of platform—whether ALFA (Altroz) or Omega Arc (Harrier)—will likely hinge on Tata Motors’ positioning strategy for the Sierra. It’s speculated that a new Sierra could stand as a compelling alternative to the popular Mahindra Thar, which is also slated for an EV variant.

The Tata Sierra is poised to introduce a host of advanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, keeping pace with technological advancements in its segment. Anticipate cutting-edge connectivity and infotainment systems integrated into the SUV.

Following a challenging period in the passenger car segment, Tata Motors experienced a turnaround in recent years. The new design direction under the IMPACT banner significantly contributed to this progress. With the introduction of the new brand identity, the company aims to continue this positive momentum and push forward in the automotive landscape.