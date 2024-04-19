2024 Toyota Fortuner 48V Hybrid Debuts – More Power, Mileage And ADAS

While Fortuner hybrid variant is being introduced across multiple global markets – India launch expected later this year

In November 2023, Toyota had introduced a mild-hybrid (MHEV) variant of Hilux for the European market. And now, the same tech has been deployed with Fortuner in South Africa. Toyota will be launching the MHEV Fortuner in various other markets in due course.

Fortuner 48V Hybrid variant – How users benefit?

Performance boost – Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine is already known for its powerful performance. It churns out 204 PS and 500 Nm. The mild hybrid system delivers an additional 16 PS and 42 Nm.

Fortuner 48V hybrid variant is equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Both 2WD and 4WD variants are on offer. Users should be able to experience tangible improvements in driving dynamics. Fortuner’s mild-hybrid system comprises a 48V battery and an electric motor generator.

Fuel savings – According to Toyota, Fortuner hybrid variant is 5 percent more fuel efficient in comparison to the standard diesel variant. Fortuner diesel variant’s mileage is known to be around 14 km/L. Accounted cumulatively, even the 5% fuel savings can be significant in the long term.

New idle start-stop feature – Toyota has introduced a new engine idle start-stop feature with Fortuner hybrid variant in South Africa. Users can expect improvements in engine restart and throttle response. Negotiating the 2-ton+ Fortuner in bumper-to-bumper traffic will become easier with the mild-hybrid tech. Improved acceleration will also be effective for overtaking manoeuvres.

Enhanced safety

In addition to the mild-hybrid tech, Toyota has also upgraded the safety kit for Fortuner in South Africa. Fortuner MHEV gets a 360 camera and Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite. The ADAS suite has features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist and forward collision warning.

Fortuner hybrid – Exterior, interior updates

Visually, there aren’t any changes to the Fortuner hybrid variant. But it is worth mentioning that the Fortuner in South Africa is a close match to the Fortuner Legender sold in India. South African-spec Fortuner has a lot more vibrant colour options in comparison to India-spec Fortuner. Inside, the Fortuner hybrid variant gets some minor cosmetic touch-ups.

Fortuner hybrid – India launch prospects

Toyota is introducing the hybrid variants of Fortuner and Hilux across multiple international markets. The performance boost and other benefits available with Fortuner hybrid variant are relevant for the Indian market as well. Considering the demand and competition, Toyota is likely to launch Fortuner hybrid with ADAS later this year in India.

Toyota’s India portfolio currently has powertrain options of petrol, bi-fuel petrol-CNG, petrol hybrid and diesel. In 2025, Toyota will debut its first battery powered electric mass market SUV for India. It will be a rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti eVX SUV.