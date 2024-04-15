Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched – New Top-Spec Non-Hybrid Trim

The newly launched Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) trim is now positioned above GX trim and is offered in both 7-seat and 8-seat layouts

If we take premium MPVs in India, there is no beating Toyota Innova. Tata Hexa is discontinued altogether and Mahindra Marazzo is holding on to dear life with negligible sales. The newer Innova Hycross has been well received by the audience. To boost sales further and offer a wider a variant lineup, Toyota launched GX (O) trim with Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched

Up until now, Toyota sold GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims. There is a base G trim level too that Toyota has exclusively reserved for commercial purposes. While G and GX are sold with the sole non-hybrid powertrain, VX, ZX and ZX (O) are hybrid only. The company listed a new top-spec GX (O) trim on their website last month.

Now, GX (O) trim is launched in India. Where seating layout options are concerned, Toyota is offering GX (O) trim with both 7-seater and 8-seater variants. Pricing for GX (O) trim varies with seating layout. Where 8-seater variant costs Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-sh), 7-seater variant costs Rs. 21.13 lakh (ex-sh).

Buyers going for the 7-seater variant have to shed an extra Rs. 14,000 (ex-sh) over 8-seater variant. That is because 7-seater variant gets added features like a rear retractable sunshade, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new GX (O) trim is positioned above GX trim and is now the top-spec trim for variants equipped with non-hybrid powertrains. Added exterior features over GX trim with GX (O) are a rear defogger, 360-degree camera, LED fog lights and front parking sensors. On the inside, GX (O) gets soft-touch plastics on dashboard and doors, new fabric seat covers along with the chestnut interior colour theme.

In terms of equipment, GX (O) trim packs a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity (not offered with 8-seater variant) and automatic climate control.

Specs and powertrains

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) trim gets seven exterior shades – Platinum Pearl Attitude, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Super White, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black Mica. Bookings were open for some time and deliveries are likely to have commenced.

GX (O) gets a sole 2.0L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that is capable of developing 173 bhp of peak power and 209 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole CVT gearbox. Except for its badge engineered cousin, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova Hycross doesn’t really have a direct rival.