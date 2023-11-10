2024 Vespa Scooter Range Debuted – New Primavera, Sprint S Updated

2024 Vespa scooter range including Primavera and Sprint S range have been upgraded to Euro5+ standards; along with a variety of new features.

At the 2023 EICMA, Vespa has unveiled various products such as Aprilia RS 457, Moto Guzzi Stelvio, New Moto Guzzi V85 range and Piaggio High-Wheel Range and Piaggio 1. Also part of the show are the updated Primavera and Sprint S scooter range. The new features are applicable to both ICE and electric variants. ICE variants continue to be available with 50cc, 125cc and 150cc engine options.

2024 Vespa scooter range – Primavera and Sprint S

One of the notable aspects of updated Vespa Primavera and Sprint S range is that these scooters are fully compliant with Euro5+ emission norms. In addition, the scooters come with cosmetic touch-ups, new colour options and tech upgrades. Updates that are common to both Primavera and Sprint S include a new format for the handlebar and new grips for improved control and comfort.

Side profile reveals a new design for the wheels. Primavera gets five spoke units, whereas Sprint S has exclusive six spoke wheels. Depending on the scooter’s exterior colour and graphics used, the wheel rims get a matching treatment. This enhances the scooter’s sporty profile and presents a livelier persona.

Vespa Primavera is available in five colour options and there’s liberal use of chrome highlights. In comparison, Sprint S has new graphics as well as black highlights. The overall styling varies based on the colour option chosen by the user.

Other updates common to both scooters include a semi-digital instrument console. It includes a 3-inch LCD screen. However, some variants are equipped with an exclusive 5-inch TFT screen. It includes the Primavera Tech 125, 150 ICE variants and the Primavera Elettrica scooter. The TFT unit has Bluetooth connectivity. It can be paired with the user’s smartphone (via Vespa MIA app) to access a range of features such as calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

There are some updates that are exclusive to a particular variant. For example, Primavera Tech will now be available with keyless entry. Primavera range also gets new seats and cover, along with a new crest for the mudguard.

No performance boost

Except for the emission compliance, much of the core mechanicals remain the same for updated Vespa Primavera and Sprint S scooter range. The 50cc variants have a 49cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder engine that generates 3 hp of peak power and 2.9 Nm of max torque. This scooter is perfectly suited for zippy rides across city streets.

The 125cc variants have a 124cc motor, generating 11 hp and 10.4 Nm. The 150cc variants have a 155cc engine that makes 12.34 hp and 12.4 Nm. All variants come with CVT automatic gearbox. Electric variants are categorized as per top speed, with 25 km/h, 45 km/h and 70 km/h options. All variants are equipped with a 4.2 kWh battery pack.