Aprilia RS 457 Exhaust Note Spied – Bassy Congruence

The 457cc parallel-twin engine on Aprilia RS 457 develops 47 bhp of power and weighs 175 kg – Boasting best-in-class power-to-weight ratio

The iconic Italian motorcycle brand, Aprilia, is set to enter the sub 500cc multi-cylinder motorcycle machine. Manufactured in India, Aprilia will sell RS 457 both here in the Asian subcontinent and in many global markets. Official TVC aired some time ago. Exhaust note is spied ahead of launch, revealing a loud and bassy note that will surely appeal to many.

Aprilia RS 457 Exhaust Note – Best sounding twinner under 500cc?

Sticking to its usual naming scheme, Aprilia has opted to go with a displacement number in its name. Aprilia RS 457 is positioned below RS 660 which is a fiercely popular middle-weight motorcycle in its global lineup. In the recent past, sub 500cc multi-cylinder motorcycle space has heated up.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are inbound to rival Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400. Recently launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a league above these motorcycles in terms of pricing, owing to its inline-four config. So, Aprilia RS 457 only has Yamaha R3 and Ninja brothers in its crosshair.

Where single-cylinder sub 500cc fully faired motorcycles are concerned, upcoming KTM RC 390 with the new 399 cc engine may be another contender. Where single-cylinder bikes lack, however, is in the sound department. Sound from a multi-cylinder engine is a cut above the noise a single-cylinder engine makes.

As revealed by recent spy video posted on Rushlane Spylane, Aprilia RS 457 has an exhilarating exhaust note. The sound may not be boomy, but has quite a bit of bass in it. Pitch goes higher as the engine speeds climb and gives out a sporty vibe. Aprilia has given RS 457 an underbelly exhaust, which might limit compatibility with aftermarket exhaust cans, without extensive modding.

What does it pack?

The 457cc parallel-twin engine might be quite free-revving too. However, Aprilia hasn’t revealed engine speeds as of yet. This engine develops 47 bhp of power and the bike weighs 170 kg wet. This should yield highest power-to-weight ratio as opposed to the rivals mentioned above. A 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch are on board.

Aprilia is offering a fully digital instrument cluster that could feature smartphone connectivity too. Full LED lighting, wide 150-section rear tyre, USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock setup, single disc setup at both ends and committed riding posture are some of the highlight elements.

All the componentry are mated to a perimeter frame which is exposed and a part of overall aesthetics. The fairing shares similar DNA with bigger RS 660, which is a key strength. Aprilia RS 457 will be manufactured at Piaggio’s facility in Baramati and will be shipped to multiple global markets. Launch is expected soon.