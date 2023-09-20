2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Debuts – New Design, Touchscreen, Hybrid Option

Tiguan has been one of the best-selling SUVs for Volkswagen. It has now been updated to a new gen model, based on the latest MWB EVO platform

Volkswagen Tiguan has gone back to the similar round and curvy design from the 1st generation model. Sharp chiselled lines had replaced these curves in the second-generation model, and now the curves strike back. Because of the curvaceous overall design, Tiguan now bears semblance to its bigger brother Toureg as well.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Debuts

New images show 3rd gen Tiguan in all its glory. There is a hint of ID.7 eSUV’s design in the mix, but not too pronounced. Front fascia gets a black horizontal applique that touches both headlights. Similar applique can be seen at the rear too, engulfing connected LED tail lights with a smoked effect. Headlights get Bi-LED projector treatment with individual chambers.

Grill gets three horizontal chrome slats with a large opening for radiator air intake. Glass area is swoopy and so are the side body panels. Wheels look swanky and there is a small roof spoiler at the back and a shark-fin antenna. On the inside, the general layout looks similar to what VW is offering with its ID range.

A large infotainment screen takes centre stage and houses most of the functions of the vehicle including climate control. A fully digital instrument screen looks modern and in line with other VW brands. The new interior layout for Tiguan is welcome considering how dated its predecessor looked. Center console has a rotary drive mode selector with an integrated display.

Is it India-bound?

Initially, the SWB Tiguan (Standard Wheel Base) will go on sale in Europe. LWB (Long Wheel Base) Tiguan Allspace will follow later. The 3-row Allspace model will be on offer in both Europe and North America. Tiguan Allspace will closely resemble Chinese VW Tayron. There is a possibility of the new Volkswagen Tiguan launching in India too.

Tiguan is based on VW’s new MQB EVO platform. Wheelbase is 2,681 mm and packs 10 mm extra rear legroom and 33 more boot space (648L total) than its preceding model. Powertrain options are quite extensive. There are multiple petrol, PHEV and diesel options to choose from along with a choice between 2WD and 4WD.

There are two PHEV options that pack a 19.7 kWh battery promising up to electric-only 100 km range. DC charging is in the house too, capped at 50 kW. Both PHEV options get a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed DCT, with either 210 bhp or 268 bhp combined power output.

A 2.0L diesel (129 bhp) and a pair of 1.5L petrol (148 bhp) get a 48V mild hybrid setup. Just like PHEVs, these powertrains drive front wheels only, but with a different 7-speed DCT. Buyers craving 4WD have to choose VW family 2.0L EA888 petrol engine with either 201 bhp or 268 bhp state of tune choices.