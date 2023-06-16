New Gen Volkswagen Tiguan Revealed With Camouflage

The New gen Volkswagen Tiguan will only be on offer in SWB guise – The LWB 7-seater Allspace variants will now be a separate model, called Tayron

Tiguan has been one of the highest selling SUVs for Volkswagen along with Toureg. India doesn’t get Touareg anymore, but Tiguan is still on offer. Since Volkswagen is getting ready to launch a new generation for Tiguan, we hope it gets launched in India too.

Volkswagen has revealed exteriors of its new SUV under heavy camouflage. But we can see that it is less boxy than the outgoing model and overall design aesthetics is new age Volkswagen, something we’ve seen with ID.7 as well. Volkswagen didn’t tease the interiors, though. Let’s take a look at everything new.

New Gen Volkswagen Tiguan – Less boxy, more Flair!

Tiguan is a combination of the words Tiger and Iguana. It is currently in its second-generation facelifted guise. Volkswagen launched the second generation in 2016. New gen Volkswagen Tiguan will launch soon. It looks much more radical, curvaceous and aerodynamic than the outgoing model.

There is a hint of flair in the design and is slightly less of the understated elegance that VW cars are generally known for. Third gen Tiguan is larger too. It is 32 mm longer at 4551 mm, and 5 mm taller at 1640 mm, while width and wheelbase are still 1939 mm (probably with mirrors) and 2681 mm respectively.

Of course, these dimensions are for SWB models and not LWB models sold as Tiguan Allspace. The latter was on offer in India too, but not anymore. Currently we only get the SWB model with a sole 2.0L petrol engine (187 bhp, 320 Nm, AWD) mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Volkswagen has not divulged any information regarding the LWB Allspace models.

Tech fiesta on the inside

There are reports suggesting that Tiguan will no longer get LWB variations. Instead, it will now create a separate 7-seater model on its own named Tayron. Equivalent to Skoda Kodiaq. Exterior design attributes include a wide LED DRL at the front and handsome-looking HD matrix LED headlights with 19,200 micro LEDs that can light up 500m ahead.

There are interesting sets of alloy wheels. Rear gets a wide LED light bar that connects its tail lights. The German company has not revealed any images of third gen Tiguan interiors. But it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that there will be some semblance to VW’s ID.7. A 12.9” infotainment screen will be standard, while top models get a 15” unit.

Instrumentation screen will be a 10.25” unit and the new gen Volkswagen Tiguan will feature a windscreen HUD, as opposed to a pop-up one seen with the outgoing model. Boot space is now 33L more at 648L. Optional 4Motion AWD system, ventilated and 14-way adjustable front seats and 2 valve shock absorbers are notable elements.

Like before, Tiguan will offer a petrol, diesel and PHEV versions and it is likely to go on sale in Europe in 1st quarter of 2024. We hope Volkswagen only launches the recently confirmed 7-seater Tayron in India.