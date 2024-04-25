2024 Yamaha Aerox 155cc Scooter Debuts With New Colours

Yamaha has unveiled the updated 2024 version of their Aerox 155cc scooter – It comes in new colours and decals

Yamaha’s entry-level 155cc maxi-scooter has different names in different markets. While here it is called the Aerox 155 in India, locations such as Vietnam and Malaysia have it as Yamaha NVX 155. For the Malaysian market, Yamaha has introduced the 2024 Aerox 155 with new colour options.

2024 Yamaha Aerox 155cc Standard Variant – New Colours, Prices

Standard variant of 2024 Yamaha Aerox is available at a starting price of RM 9,998 (approx. Rs 1.74 lakh). Earlier, the Standard model was available at RM 9,598 (Rs 1.67 lakh). Other charges such as insurance, road tax and registration are additional. New colour options for the 2024 Yamaha Aerox Standard variant are Blue and Bronze. The dark Blue shade is easily noticeable and ensures a strong road presence for the maxi-scooter.

For a more dynamic profile, the scooter gets sporty graphics in a mixed palette of red, white and black. The graphics have a textured design, which ensures a livelier effect. Second colour option of Bronze comes in a light tone, expressing a more homely feel and cosy profile. The mixed palette for the graphics includes shades of yellow and cyan. Some red bits can also be seen on the front apron.

2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 ABS Variant – New Colours, Prices

Yamaha Aerox ABS variant is now available at a starting price of RM 11,698 (Rs 2.04 lakh). Earlier, the ABS variant was available at RM 11,498 (Rs 2.01 lakh). New colour options for 2024 Yamaha Aerox ABS variant are Cyan Sky and Premium Navy.

Both colour options are absolutely stunning and better than the options available with the standard variant. The Cyan Sky shade is quite elegant and will appeal to a wide segment of users and age groups. The graphics are different and a lot more refined in comparison to that of the standard variant.

Yamaha Aerox Premium Navy shade is no less than a masterpiece. While Navy is inherently attractive, the exciting graphics in blue, bronze and black add a lot more dynamism to the maxi-scooter. Alloy wheels also get the bronze shade, further enhancing the overall look and feel.

Among the new colour variants for 2024 Yamaha Aerox, only the Premium Navy variant gets a brown seat. It has contrasting white stitching for a classier feel. In terms of making a powerful impact, the Premium Navy shade is a clear winner.

No other changes

Apart from the new colours, there are no other changes to the Aerox 155. In Malaysia, 2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 is available with warranty of 2 years or 20,000 km. This is applicable for manufacturing defects. Users also benefit from a free disc lock that is worth RM 100 (Rs 1,743). Powering Yamaha Aerox 155 is a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC engine. It generates 15.4 PS and 13.9 Nm. The maxi-scooter offers a comprehensive range of features such as LCD instrument display, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and start and USB charging port.