2024 Yamaha Jog 125cc Launch Price 264k Yen (Rs 1.46 Lakh)

Updated package for 2024 Yamaha Jog 125cc scooter includes two new colour options and some new features

Among Yamaha’s entry-level two-wheelers, the Jog 125cc scooter is one of the most affordable options. Yamaha has revealed the 2024 model, which will go on sale in its home market Japan on 19th March. Price of the new 2024 model is 9,000 yen (approx. Rs 5,000) more in comparison to that of the outgoing model.

2024 Yamaha Jog 125 – Key features

Yamaha Jog 125 new model is equipped with all the necessary features people will need for their daily commutes. For example, the scooter has a spacious 21.3-litre under seat storage. It can easily accommodate a full-size helmet, along with some other small items.

At the front, the scooter has a dedicated space for a small bottle. A robust hook has been provided to optimize the use of the floorboard area. Users who need to charge their phone can install a USB charger, offered as an optional feature.

With seat height of 735 mm, Yamaha Jog 125 offers optimal control and handling and good footing. It makes the scooter especially relevant for shorter riders. Jog 125 is also preferred for its compact profile, which allows easy manoeuvrability across busy city streets.

The scooter is 1,740 mm long, 675 mm wide and 1,090 mm tall. Wheelbase is 1,205 mm. The compact proportions also allow easy parking in cramped spaces. Yamaha Jog 125 2024 model weighs just 95 kg. The lightweight profile is another key advantage for users.

2024 Yamaha Jog 125 – Two new shades

Overall design and styling of 2024 Jog 125 is largely the same as the outgoing model. The scooter has an eye-catchy profile, with features such as a rectangular headlamp, vertically positioned DRLs and turn signals, sporty rear-view mirrors, long and wide seat, sporty exhaust muffler and a robust grab rail.

The 2024 model gets two new colour options of Vivid Red Metallic 5 (Red) and Dull Blue Solid B (Light Blue). While the red variant will attract folks who like to flaunt, the light blue shade is all about understated elegance. With the additions, the scooter now has a total of four colour options. The colour options carried forward are Black Metallic X (Black) and White Metallic 1 (white).

2024 Yamaha Jog 125 – Specs, performance

Jog 125 has 10-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 front and rear tyres. Both wheels come with drum brakes. The scooter has telescopic suspension at front and rear. Fuel tank capacity of 4 litres indicates that this scooter is suited for urban commutes.

Powering the scooter is a 124cc, air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, single cylinder engine that churns out 8.3 PS of max power and 9.8 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a V-belt type continuously variable speed transmission. Folks who want to reduce operational costs will value this scooter, as it has pretty good mileage of 51.9 km/l (As per WMTC standards).