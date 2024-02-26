Yamaha MotoGP Bike Now Has ‘Call Of The Blue India’ Sticker – Yamaha India Official Sponsor

Yamaha India Strengthens Motorsports Presence as Official Sponsor of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

Renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha, known for its active involvement in motorsports, operates in India under its subsidiary, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM). In an exciting announcement today, Yamaha India revealed its official sponsorship of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2024 season.

Yamaha India’s Noteworthy Partnership with MotoGP

This sponsorship follows the resounding success of the inaugural Indian GP in 2023 and signifies Yamaha India’s heightened engagement with the prestigious MotoGP, particularly during the upcoming 2024 season. To proudly showcase this collaboration, the Yamaha R1M race motorcycles ridden by Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will feature the iconic “The Call Of The Blue” slogan on the front cowl throughout the entire 2024 MotoGP season.

In India, enthusiasts can experience the spirit of this partnership through Yamaha’s Monster Energy MotoGP Edition offerings. “The Call Of The Blue” logo, integral to India Yamaha Motor’s enduring brand campaign, becomes a prominent feature on the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP motorcycles. This development is a source of excitement for Yamaha Motor enthusiasts across the Asian subcontinent.

Fortifying Motorsports Culture in India

This collaboration serves as a strategic move by Yamaha India to strengthen its ties with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team and further solidify its reputation in the racing and track rides community. “The Call Of The Blue” slogan is expected to resonate with the fervour of Indian MotoGP fans, connecting Yamaha with a broader global audience.

In embracing this partnership, Yamaha India aims to elevate its relationship with Indian racing enthusiasts, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and contributing to the flourishing motorsports culture in India.

The Yamaha R1M race machines, a testament to Yamaha’s technological prowess, align with the rich legacy and successful history of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team. Yamaha recently made headlines by discontinuing passenger versions of the Yamaha R1 and R1 M due to EU5+ emission norms in 2025.

Insights from India Yamaha Motor

Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, Mr. Eishin Chihana, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “IYM is thrilled to be the newest sponsor of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2024 season. This partnership not only strengthens our connection with MotoGP but also symbolizes a new era of aspiration and enthusiasm for Yamaha enthusiasts in India.”

By prominently featuring ‘The Call of the Blue’ logo on the YZR-M1 bikes, Yamaha India aims to kindle greater enthusiasm among young Indian fans, inviting them to embrace Yamaha’s legacy associated with the thrill of racing. This collaboration marks a significant step in connecting with the youth and Yamaha fans in India, contributing to the ongoing journey of the brand.