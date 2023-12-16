Newly Launched Yamaha R3 Vs Rivals – RS 457, Ninja, RC 390

Aprilia RS 457 is easily the prettiest motorcycle here, along with offering the most performance and features for a reasonable price

The void of an Italian offering in 300cc to 500cc multi-cylinder motorcycle segment left by Benelli 302 R is now filled by Aprilia RS 457. But Yamaha launched its long-awaited YZF-R3 in India India yesterday. Did Yamaha steal Aprilia’s thunder or will the Italian hold its own? We pit other fitting rivals like Kawasaki’s Ninja brothers (300 and 400) along with KTM RC 390 to see what’s what.

Newly Launched Yamaha R3 Vs Rivals

KTM RC 390 is a wild card entry into this comparo as it is the only single-cylinder motorcycle here. Until Triumph Thruxton 400 is launched in India, of course. The price point is the most interesting aspect of this whole comparison. Within the multi-cylinder fully-faired motorcycle umbrella, Ninja 300 is the most affordable. Still desirable or not, that’s debatable.

If you are price-conscious, then KTM RC 390 at Rs. 3.18 lakh must serve you well, considering its performance and kit. Speaking of performance and kit, we think Aprilia has pulled off quite an impressive feat by cramming a lot, for very reasonable price. Aprilia has achieved this by locally manufacturing RS 457 at their Baramati plant.

Yamaha R3 is a CBU, imported from Indonesia. Depending upon response, Yamaha might introduce a CKD version as well with price advantages. But considering Aprilia RS 457’s price point, it looks like there is quite a bias towards RS 457 as it offers more than R3 for a much lower price. The 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm torque are easily the highest in this comparo. Also, we think Aprilia RS 457 is the prettiest motorcycle in this comparo.

Japanese offerings in this list (Yamaha and Kawasaki) prove to be screamers, making the meat of their power at much higher RPMs. More performance at less RPMs along with significant displacement gain over others will make RS 457’s case stronger. The 175 kg kerb weight of Aprilia is also impressive, yielding the highest power-to-weight ratio in this comparo.

The weight of R3 and Ninja 400 are lower than that of RS 457. Surprisingly, one would think that KTM having half of engine components should weigh less. But owing to lighter and more expensive material selection with Yamaha R3, Aprilia RS 457 and Kawasaki Ninja brothers are evident here.

Yamaha R3 Vs Rivals – Specs, hardware and features

Ninja 300 still offers RSU telescopic forks. Having profound riding experience with Ninja 300 for around 4 years, better componentry would help in sharper cornering. Even 160cc single cylinder motorcycles are getting USD forks these days. Other misses in Ninja brothers are halogen headlights and turn indicators. Even at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-sh) for Ninja 400.

Except for slip and assist clutch, they don’t really offer any special attributes. That said, even the Yamaha R3 misses out on any of the special attributes and features like a TFT dash that Aprilia and KTM offer. Aprilia is the only one with adjustable front suspension (preload) and ride modes. Both Yamaha R3 and Ninja 300 get 140-section rear tyre, which is slightly skinny when compared to 150-section tyres of rivals.

None of the contenders in this comparison have a dual-disc brake setup at the front, which would have looked dope. If you’re wondering, Benelli 302 R used to offer a dual-disc setup at the front. Considering everything, Aprilia RS 457 comes off as the clear value proposition in this comparo based on spec sheet. Until Yamaha brings in R3 via CKD route at a lower price point and KTM launches next-gen RC 390 with larger 399cc engine.