2024 Yamaha Vino 50cc Scooter Launched – Starts At 214k Yen (Rs 1.18 Lakh)

2024 model of Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter focuses primarily on visual updates that include three new colour options

In its home market Japan, Yamaha has introduced the 2024 version of the Vino 50cc compact scooter. The cute looking two-wheeler is preferred for its retro styling, lightweight profile and high fuel efficiency. While three new colour options are available, mechanicals remain the same as earlier.

2024 Yamaha Vino – New colours

Three new colour options have been introduced – Fighting Red, Puko Blue and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic. The one that really stands out is the Matte Blue shade. It has contrasting Cyan and Gray graphics on the front and side panels. Chrome finishing on the turn indicators, circular rear-view mirrors, grab rail and tail lamp housing further enhances the scooter’s charming profile.

Vino’s new red colour comes in glossy finish. It has black and silver graphics on the front and side panels. The floorboard area, glovebox and the seat are done entirely in black. The third new colour option of Puco Blue is the most sober.

However, the colour palette is much wider. There’s a vibrant mix of light blue, ivory white, black and brown. Front and side panels have graphics in brown shade. The Puco Blue appears to best complement the retro profile of the scooter.

Colour options that have been retained from the outgoing model include Mahogany Brown Metallic, Harvest Beige and Graphite Black. Three colour options available with the 2023 model have been removed – Pearl Shining Yellow, Matte Armored Green Metallic and Bonnie Blue. There are now a total of six colour options available with 2024 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter. Apart from the three new colours and three discontinued shades, there aren’t any major visual updates to the scooter.

2024 Yamaha Vino – Features, performance

Yamaha Vino scooter comes with a comprehensive range of utility features. At the front, there’s a dedicated space for a 500 ml plastic bottle. In the centre, there’s a hook for hanging various items. On the left side, there’s a glove box with a 12v accessory socket. The under-seat storage is around 20 litres, which can accommodate a half face helmet and some other small items.

Vino comes with a retro-styled semi-digital instrument console. It displays information such as fuel gauge, speedometer, clock and engine oil change interval. Other key highlights include an engine idling stop system that helps save fuel. Vino has rear wheel lock, key cylinder with shutter, combi-brake system and easily operable centre stand.

Powering the scooter is a 49cc, single cylinder, SOHC engine that generates 4.5 PS of max power and 4.1 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a V-belt type continuously variable speed transmission. As per WMTC standards, fuel efficiency is rated at 58.4km/L. The scooter has 10-inch wheels with drum brakes at both ends. Fuel tank capacity is 4.5 litres. Weighing just 81 kg and with seat height of 720 mm, Yamaha Vino seems appropriate for shorter riders.