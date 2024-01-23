2024 Bajaj Pulsar 250 Spied Testing – USD Forks, Digi Console, Bluetooth

Bajaj is working on updates for Pulsar N160, N250 and F250 to ensure a better overall ride experience for users

Pulsar being its bestselling brand, Bajaj has introduced updates at regular intervals. By the end of this financial year, Bajaj has plans to launch six new Pulsar bikes. It will include updated versions of the N150, N160, N250 and F250. Latest spy shots provide a glimpse of the possibilities in store for enthusiasts.

Updates for Pulsar N160, N250 and F250

One of the key updates will be USD front forks. Currently, the N160 comes with 37 mm telescopic front forks with dual-channel ABS model and 31 mm telescopic forks with the single-channel ABS model. Pulsar N250 and F250 have 37 mm telescopic front forks. Upgrade with USD forks will result in tangible improvements in braking efficiency. Bajaj doesn’t have to start from scratch, since it already offers USD forks with Pulsar NS160 and NS200. The same kit can be used with updated versions of Pulsar N160, N250 and F250.

Another likely update is a new digital instrument console. It will be even better if Bajaj can introduce Bluetooth-based connectivity features. Rival brands like Hero MotoCorp and TVS are ahead in terms of their tech capabilities. Pulsar sales are still on the higher side. But consumer preferences keep evolving and it’s not worth taking unnecessary risks.

Ensuring that their products are at par with industry standards is one of the key goals for OEMs. With connectivity features allowing access to calls, messages, navigation and music, Pulsar bikes can have greater acceptability among the masses. Especially the young buyers.

There are likely to be some new colour options for N160, N250 and F250. The bikes are also expected to get new graphics and decals. Existing Pulsar N160 model has colour options of Brooklyn Black, Racing Red and Caribbean Blue. Pulsar N250 and F250 offer colour choices of Racing Red, Techno Grey and Caribbean Blue.

No change in engine options

Updated Pulsar bikes will continue with the existing engine options. However, there could be some improvement in power-to-weight ratio. Or, performance can be boosted slightly with some minor engine tweaks. Powering Pulsar N160 is a 164.82 cc, single cylinder, SOHC, oil cooled engine that churns out 16 PS of max power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 are equipped with a 249.07 cc, single cylinder, SOHC, oil cooled engine. It generates 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It is likely that updated Pulsar N160, N250 and F250 bikes will be launched before the end of March 2024. With the new equipment, prices could increase by up to Rs 5,000. Even then, Pulsar bikes will continue to be an affordable choice for many. As of now, Pulsar N160 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.31 lakh. Pulsar N250 and F250 are priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-sh.).

