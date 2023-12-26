Bajaj Sales Breakup November 2023 – Domestic Sales Surge 76% YoY

Bajaj Auto has seen increased demand for its Pulsar and Platina range both in domestic and export markets

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported outstanding success in domestic markets in November 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) grew to 3,32,223 units in November 2023 up from 2,49,731 units sold in November 2022. This related to a volume growth of 82,492 units. It was however a MoM de-growth when compared to total sales (domestic + exports) at 3,88,428 units in October 2023.

Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales November 2023

Total domestic sales were up 76.37 percent YoY while exports on the other hand fell by 6.65 percent in the past month. The company is set to expand its high-in-demand 125cc Pulsar range and the new P125 has been spied on test. Once launched, it will rival the TVS Raider 125, Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour XTEC.

There are also plans to introduce upgrades to 6 of the Pulsar models in the 125-200cc range by March 2024. Bajaj Auto sales in domestic markets improved by 76.37 percent YoY to 2,10,532 units in November 2023, up from 1,19,367 units sold in November 2022. This led to volume growth of 91,165 units. Among the company portfolio, it was the Pulsar and Platina that saw increased sales along with the CT, Chetak and Avenger.

Sales of Dominar, however, fell marginally. Pulsar sales were up 79.29 percent YoY to 1,30,403 units in the past month, up from 72,735 units sold in November 2022 to command a 61.94 percent share on this list. In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc and 150cc models that commanded higher sales with 77,711 units and 28,373 units sold last month relating to a 72.03 percent and 109.62 percent YoY growth.

Pulsar 200cc sales also went up by 39.76 percent to 18,947 units from 13,557 units YoY while sales of Pulsar 250cc zoomed by 1043 percent to 5,372 units in November 2023 from just 470 units sold in November 2022. Bajaj Platina sales also went up by 79.83 percent YoY to 60,607 units from 33,702 units sold in November 2022 with a 28.79 percent share.

Pulsar leads the charts for Bajaj in domestic market

CT sales were higher by 15.69 percent YoY to 8,643 units from 7,471 units sold in November 2022 with the 110cc model commanding higher attention with a 98.26 percent YoY growth with 6,957 units sold last month. The CT 125cc however, saw lower sales down 57.45 percent YoY to 1,686 units. Bajaj Chetak, currently the 3rd best-selling electric scooter in the country, saw a total of 8,472 units sold last month, up 153.20 percent YoY over 1,300 units sold in November 2022.

The company plans updated versions of this electric scooter with features such as a larger battery pack, TFT colour instrument display with Bluetooth and turn by turn navigation, etc, which will allow it to compete even better with Ola Electric and TVS iQube. Avenger sales grew by 24 percent YoY to 1,612 units while sales of Dominar dipped by 2.21 percent to 795 units in November 2023.

Bajaj Exports dip in November 2023

Taking into account total exports in the past month, there were 1,21,691 units shipped, relating to a 6.65 percent YoY de-growth when compared to 1,30,364 units exported in November 2022. In the export list, it was the Boxer that saw highest demand at 63,936 units, though it was a YoY de-growth of 20.58 percent when compared to 80,500 units shipped in November 2022.

The Boxer currently commands a 52.54 percent share with its 110cc model commanding the highest demand at 45,784 units while there were 7,604 units of the Boxer 125cc exported last month along with 10,548 units of Boxer 150cc. Pulsar exports were up 29.26 percent YoY to 31,392 units in November 2023 with Pulsar 200cc seeing higher demand by 41.06 percent to 16,346 units. Pulsar 125cc (3,934 units), Pulsar 150cc (8,442 units) and Pulsar 250cc (2,670 units) made up the balance exports.

While Bajaj CT exports dipped 24.79 percent YoY to 14,112 units, that of Discover improved by 164.67 percent to 7,252 units from 2,740 units exported in November 2022. Bajaj Platina exports saw the highest YoY growth by 364.06 percent to 2,673 units. However, Dominar sales dipped 26.52 percent to 2,313 units from 3,148 units shipped in November 2022 along with the Avenger, exports of which fell by 96.29 percent YoY to just 13 units in the past month.