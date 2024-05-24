2025 Mahindra Scorpio Pikup Spied Undisguised – Gets New 6 Slat Grille

India’s lifestyle pickup truck niche currently has Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, with Force Motors and Mahindra eyeing this segment too

Mahindra stands as one of the foremost pickup truck manufacturers in India. Nevertheless, their pickup trucks are exclusively intended for commercial use, leaving private buyers high and dry. Scorpio Classic based pickup truck was recently spotted without camouflage. Is Mahindra considering re-introduction of Getaway nameplate? Or, is it just for export markets under Pikup brand? Let’s take a look.

2025 Mahindra Scorpio Pikup Spied In India

Mahindra is among the automotive manufacturers in India that fearlessly take risks in niche segments and consistently emerge victorious. Thar was a calculated risk that paid off with immense sales and a devoted following from Indian buyers. Can we expect Mahindra to take another calculated risk in the lifestyle pickup truck niche?

Answer is a disappointing no. We are indeed looking at a 2025 Mahindra Pikup designed for global markets, featuring a subtle design refresh. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar, we now have spy shots of a Scorpio Pikup test mule spotted around the company’s plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. Interestingly, this test mule was completely uncamouflaged, like hiding in plain sight.

Scorpio Pikup test mule made a striking impression in its bold red shade as it cruised through the streets of Nashik. Mahindra Pikup has been a popular choice in markets such as Australia and South Africa. Mahindra is gearing up to introduce an updated version of Pikup S11 with a refreshed and modern design.

This test mule featured prominent stickers on the front windshield reading “South Africa” and “S1100”, clearly revealing the intended market for this pickup truck. Notably, S1100 sticker suggests that the spotted test mule in India is a variant of top-spec S11 trim, despite sporting steel wheels with wheel covers and a commercial-style roll cage at the back.

All-new fascia

2025 Mahindra Pikup showcases a completely revamped front end, bearing identical design attributes to Mahindra Scorpio Classic, vastly popular among Indian audiences. In contrast to existing Mahindra Pikup available in South Africa, this new 2025 model features a larger six-slat grille, as opposed to the previous seven-slat design.

This update signifies the shift from Mahindra’s previous oval logo to the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, aligning it with the more premium Scorpio N and XUV700. Projector headlights have undergone mild revisions, featuring a smoked effect, and LED DRLs are seen in truck’s fog lamp housings. Similar to the current Pikup, the new model also comes equipped with rock sliders that double up as side steps. Rear gets prominent MAHINDRA badging and a pull-up type handle for tailgate.

D140 badges on front quarter panels confirm the presence of a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, which delivers an impressive 140 PS of peak power (103 kW) and 320 Nm peak torque. The sole 6-speed auto gearbox along with 4X2 and 4X4 options are likely to be retained with the 2025 Mahindra Scorpio Pikup in South Africa.

Pricing for Mahindra Pikup S11 may see a slight increase. Currently, top-spec S11 prices start at Rand 465,099 (Rs. 21.35 lakh) for 4X2 Auto and go up to Rand 535,099 (Rs. 24.57 lakh) for one of the four Karoo Editions 4X4 Auto.

Also read – Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck spotted testing in India