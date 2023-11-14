Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Truck Spotted Testing In India – 1st Time Ever

The new Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up truck could pack in the 2.2L diesel engine only, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed TC along with 4X4

If we take commercial vehicle sales, Mahindra is India’s leading pickup truck manufacturer. But for PV segment, only the Getaway based on 1st gen Scorpio was launched in India with less reception and was a discouragement to launch 2nd gen. Now, Mahindra has commenced Scorpio N Pik Up truck testing in India for the first time.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up Truck Spotted

First confirmed by Australian media ahead of its global debut in South Africa recently, Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The company seems to be keen on launching it in India, given the recent uproar in lifestyle off-roader segment. What better vehicle to define lifestyle than a pickup truck, eh?

Thanks to Kavisekar N, for the update. Mahindra Scorpio N Pik Up design patents have been registered in India too. The test mule spotted in India, was fully draped in camouflage and has slight differences from what we saw in the concept and in design patents. For starters, a kink in its C-pillar is missing from production model and tailgate handle is more conventional in its positioning, when compared to its concept.

Other differences include a lack of fancy LED tail lights, replaced with regular halogen bulbs, and vertically stacked in an uninspiring package. The fuel filler cap is circular and is placed behind rear left wheel arch. In design patents, fuel filler cap was squarish and behind rear left door. We also noted an integrated roll bar for protection, but it lends commercial vehicle vibes.

Significant bounce in rear suspension while tackling a speed breaker, hints at the presence of a leaf spring setup. Considering all these attributes, my first thought was that it is a commercial vehicle or a special application vehicle for various Government entities that Mahindra is known to provide abroad.

Will it launch in India?

Considering India’s diverse geography along with varied and challenging terrains is a fantastic test bed for export vehicles. That said, we hope Mahindra launch it in India with a slightly upmarket appeal that is closer to the concept that was showcased in Johannesburg, South Africa and seen in design patents filed.

If Mahindra is eying for a lacklustre product and then position it below Isuzu V-Cross (India’s current most affordable PV pickup truck), then the same set of attributes are very welcome for India launch. From the brief spy video, we can see Scorpio N’s alloy wheels, side silhouette (till C-pillars) and a strong road presence.

Front fascia is not visible in this spy video. But it will bear semblance with outgoing Scorpio N. On the inside, we can expect the same dashboard and interior panels. Powertrain-wise, Mahindra might offer a sole 2.2L turbo diesel option from Scorpio N with 4X4 options.

Mahindra might offer a petrol engine too. Rear load bed might accommodate up to 1 tonne worth of payload. Given the brand’s extensive testing practices, India launch might be in 2025. Where rivals are concerned, usual suspects are Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.