Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2024 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, Thar

Mahindra Scorpio recorded the highest YoY growth of over 14,000 units in April 2024 while XUV400 and Marazzo sales declined

Mahindra was the 4th best-selling OEM in India in April 2024 after Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors. It commands 12.2% market share and has seen a YoY improvement in sales in the past month with most of its models showing off outstanding growth to a total of 41,008 units sold. MoM sales however lacked luster with sales remaining flat from 40,631 units sold in March 2024.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

A lead seller in the company portfolio was the Scorpio range, sales of which escalated 54% to 14,807 units. This was substantial growth over 9,617 units sold in April 2023. The Scorpio was also on the list of top 10 cars sold last month ahead of the Maruti Fronx, Baleno and Ertiga.

Mahindra Bolero experienced a 5% YoY growth to 9,537 units from 9,054 units sold in April 2023 while sales of XUV700 grew by 29% to 6,134 units in the past month from 4,757 units sold in the same month last year. Thar sales were up 16% to 6,160 units in April 2024. The company now gears up for the Thar Armada.

The company noted lower demand for both XUV300 and XUV400 in the past month, sales of which dipped 21% and 62% respectively to 4,003 units and 347 units while Marazzo sales were at 20 units. The XUV300, now renamed XUV3XO is set to stir up competition in the sub 4 meter SUV segment and attract buyers thanks to its segment leading features like Level 2 ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof and electronic parking brake.

Mahindra Sales Breakup April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

MoM sales of the company remained flat with a very marginal 1% growth to 41,008 units from 40,631 units sold in March 2024. Each of the models in the company portfolio have posted de-growth except for the Thar and XUV300.

Scorpio sales dipped 2% as compared to 15,151 units sold in March 2024. Bolero sales also dipped 8% from 10,347 units sold in March 2024 while XUV700 sales fell by 7% on a MoM basis.

While the Thar has recorded a 2% MoM growth to 6,160 units from 6,049 units, it was outstanding performance seen in the case of the XUV300 that improved by an astronomical 93% to 4,002 units last month from 2,072 units sold in March 2024. Lower down the sales list was the Marazzo with a 61% MoM degrowth to just 20 units from 51 units sold in the previous month.