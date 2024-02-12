2025 Mahindra Thar Electric Render – Based On Leaked Patent, New Design

2025 Mahindra Thar Electric is a gateway for company’s export propositions, bypassing Jeep Wrangler’s design similarities

In Johannesburg South Africa, Mahindra held its Futurescape event last year and showcased cutting future propositions. The star of this show definitely has to be the new Thar.e which stood tall, grabbing all the eyeballs. Earlier this year, production spec design patents of the same were filed, which had leaked online. Based on these leaked sketches, Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has digitally created the upcoming 2025 Mahindra Thar Electric.

2025 Mahindra Thar Electric Render

“Stood tall” is not a metaphor in the case of Thar.e as it has 300mm ground clearance. It is a massive machine and is longer than current 3-Door Thar ICE as it has 5-Doors as standard. Even though this off-road SUV is massive, it is not as massive as Mahindra’s leap in design language with the new Thar.e concept.

Mahindra Thar electric has a design language which is very different from that of the current Thar. For starters, round headlights are gone and so are the Wrangler-like flared wheel arches and bonnet clips. Instead, we get a more conventional bonnet with huge Mahindra letterings towards the front. Front quarter panel is bulging out, flexing muscles and creases. There is a squarish quad-LED DRL that reminds me of a focus target of my camera. A reverse crosshair, if you may. There are horizontal LED turn indicators beside these headlights.

Closed grill gets three rectangular cutouts, Mahindra Twin Peaks logo and Thar.e badging. Chunky bumpers and body cladding all around lend a muscular appeal. Wheel arches are trapezoidal, like we saw with Thar 5-Door. Windshield angle of this render is slightly laid-back like the concept, followed by a blackened roof and pillars.

This render nicely dodges the side profile of previous generation Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models with rounder appeal, instead of boxy. There are some design details which have been carried forward to this render, from the Thar EV concept. These include exposed door hinges, pull-up style door handles, the kink in the front window line and squarish ORVMs. Wheels, however, are more practical 5-spoke types.

Mahindra Thar Export Plans

Mahindra has faced a few hurdles in the past, due to the design similarities between Thar and Jeep Wrangler. Changing the design of Thar is probably part of the plan. This major shift in design language will play a pivotal role in increasing Mahindra’s global presence by exporting Thar (ICE and EV) with this new design language. Just like the magic spell Thar has cast on Indian buyers, it is likely to have a similar effect in global markets.

Our 2025 Mahindra Thar Electric render looks export-ready and packs the company’s new INGLO born-electric platform. Battery pack could be in the range of 60-80 kWh with dual motor setup enabling AWD. Launch is expected sometime in 2025 or later. Prices could be in the range of Rs 25 to 30 lakhs.