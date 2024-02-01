Mahindra Jan 2024 Sales at 43k – 31% YoY growth, YTD Sales Up 30%

It was the company’s SUV range, that included the likes of XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero and Thar that boosted sales in the past month

Mahindra has released sales data for January 2024. During the first month of the New Year, the company has seen outstanding growth in its SUV range contributing to a 31 percent YoY increase to 43,068 units. This was against 32,915 units sold in January 2023.

Mahindra SUV Sales Boosted in January 2024

Taking into account, passenger vehicle sales in January 2024, all its sales came from the company’s SUV range while car and van sales were down to 0 units, a 100 percent YoY decline from 125 units sold in January 2023. On a YTD basis, SUV sales grew by 30 percent to 3,76,832 units up from 2,90,764 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Car and van sales saw a 99 percent YTD decline to 13 units as against 2,134 units sold in the April-January 2023 period. On a month on month (MoM) basis, it was also a growth in UV sales as against 35,171 units sold in December 2023 along with 3 units of cars and van taking total sales to 35,174 units.

Mahindra CV Sales January 2024

In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra has posted growth in the LCV 3.5T+MHCV that has seen outstanding demand in Indian markets. Sales zoomed 145 percent YoY to 2,326 units in January 2024, up from 948 units sold in January 2023. It was also a 179 percent YTD growth to 20,897 units in the 2024 period from 7,480 units sold in the April -January 2023 period.

There is also the Mahindra 3 wheeler range which has seen a YoY de-growth in sales down by 14 percent to 5,649 units in the past month from 6,562 units sold in the same month last year. YTD sales however, grew by 39 percent to 66,152 units in the April-January 2024 period from 47,473 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Mahindra exports on the other hand dipped both YoY and YTD by 41 percent and 22 percent respectively. There were just 1,746 units shipped in the past month as against 3,009 units shipped in January 2023. YTD exports fell to 21,551 units in the April-January 2024 period from 27,742 units exported in the same period last year.

Recent launches

2024 XUV700 comes in with added features and driver and passenger luxuries offering added rivalry to both the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Mahindra has also hiked its prices from January 2024. It is the company’s Thar, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and XUV700 that see increased pricing, while at the same time, price cuts have also been announced for select variants.