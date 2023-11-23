2025 Mini Countryman Debuted – 300+bhp, AWD Standard, Biggest Mini Yet

As opposed to current model with range starting from a 1.5L 134 bhp engine, 2025 Mini Countryman packs a 2.0L engine as standard that puts out up to 312 bhp

Ever since the invention of cars, going faster and extracting more driving pleasure have been one of primary agendas. Instead of going the big engine route, British carmaker, Mini, took the small go-cart route that intrigued buyers. With time, Mini has gone bigger and bigger and fast forwarding to now, 2025 Mini Countryman debuted, which is the biggest Mini yet.

2025 Mini Countryman Debuted

Not only is the 2025 Mini Countryman bigger than ever, it has had quite a few radical changes too. Even where powertrain and drivetrain are concerned, there are radical changes, which has had an adverse effect on pricing. In USA, base model Countryman starts from USD 39,895 (including handling and destination charges), which translates to Rs. 33.2 lakh.

With 2024 model, Countryman Cooper was the base model. With 2025 model, Countryman S All4 is the base model. As you might have guessed, S means more performance-oriented 2.0L engine as standard along with All4 denoting AWD as standard fitment. The top-spec Mini Countryman JCW (John Cooper Works) costs USD 47,895 (Rs. 40 lakh).

Production is slated to commence in March 2024 and manufactured units will hit dealerships in May 2024. Both S All4 and JCW will be available immediately at launch. Countryman’s electric counterpart will hot the showrooms in fall of 2024. Not a lot is known about Countryman Electric as of writing this article.

How does Mini’s biggest offering looks?

Where design is concerned, Countryman reminds me of 4th generation Suzuki Swift. If you squint your eyes enough, you can’t differentiate between a 2025 Countryman and 4th gen Swift. 2025 Mini Countryman has ditched round headlights in favour of slightly more modern appeal. Clamshell bonnet, large gaping mouth grill with a silver surround, and silver elements in lower bumper grab attention.

The large grill is not completely blacked out. Instead, it has a thick body-coloured trim that cuts in the middle. A-pillars are quite upright and profile shows strong lines and quite a boxy silhouette. Which is unlike cute-sey Mini designs of the past. Body claddings are present all around and help reduce visual bulk.

Rear has a conventional tailgate that opens up. No van-like split tailgate like Mini Clubman. Tail lights have LED elements that celebrate British heritage. There is a pronounced roof spoiler that lends a squared-off look. Centrally mounted twin exhaust look sporty. From the top, we can see a large panoramic sunroof too.

What powers the new Countryman?

On the inside, there is a large circular bezel-less display in the middle that encompasses both instrumentation and infotainment functions. Below, are a few physical controls too. As expected with a Mini made by BMW, interiors will boast top-notch quality, fit and finish.

With 2025 Mini Countryman, there are two variants – S All4 and JCW. With omission of Countryman Cooper variant, Mini has discontinued the 1.5L engine altogether. For context, this 1.5L engine only had 134 bhp, while the new 2.0L engine packs 241 horses in S All4 and 312 horses in JCW variant. India launch might be on the cards next year.