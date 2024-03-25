2025 Skoda Sub 4m SUV Render In New Colours – Nexon, Brezza Rival

Skoda India will launch a new small SUV next year – Official teaser has been out along with first spy shots

Skoda India is set to shake up the small SUV segment with its upcoming sub 4-meter SUV. It is poised to join the lineup beneath their best-selling Kushaq Compact SUV. Earlier this month, first spy shots of this SUV were leaked.

2025 Skoda Sub 4m SUV Render

Based on this leaked spy shot as well as the official teaser shared by Skoda, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the upcoming Skoda Sub 4m SUV, offering enthusiasts a glimpse into the future of Skoda’s new SUV.

Describing the design, insiders reveal that the new Skoda small SUV will boast a range of striking features. These include wraparound LED tail-lights, a sleek spoiler-mounted brake light, and non-functional roof rails for added flair. Moreover, enthusiasts can expect a distinctive split-headlight setup with slim LED Daytime Running Lamps sitting atop the main headlamp housing, complemented by the iconic Skoda grille.

Scheduled for launch in the Indian market next year, the Skoda Sub 4m SUV is poised to take on rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the SUV will share similarities with its sibling, the Kushaq, albeit with a slightly shorter wheelbase measuring 2,566mm.

Power and Performance: What to Expect Under the Hood

Under the hood, power will be delivered by a robust 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generating 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. Drivers will have the option of pairing this powerhouse with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter, promising a dynamic driving experience.

To remain competitive in the market, pricing will be a key factor for Skoda’s success. With an estimated price range of Rs 9 lakh-14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda compact SUV is expected to offer excellent value for money, aligning it with its rivals in the segment.

Skoda’s Export Plans

Skoda has confirmed that the SUV is slated for release in 2025, with plans for export to markets across South America, South-East Asia, and Africa, among others. With its blend of style, performance, and affordability, the Skoda Sub 4m SUV is set to make a significant impact on the global SUV landscape. Enthusiasts and industry experts alike eagerly await its arrival, poised to redefine the standards of compact SUV excellence.