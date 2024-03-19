Volkswagen Sub 4m SUV Spied (Nexon Rival) First Time – Or Is It Taigun Facelift?

The overall appearance of this SUV in camouflage looks more like Volkswagen Taigun facelift and less like a new sub 4m SUV

The Indianised MQB A0 IN platform from VW Group currently has four vehicles – two sold under Skoda brand and two under Volkswagen brand. Skoda has announced a sub 4m SUV in the making. It will likely spawn a VW counterpart as well. Volkswagen seems to have commenced testing of this very vehicle as suggested by latest spy shots.

Volkswagen Sub 4m SUV Spotted Testing

This new upcoming SUV from the brand is spotted for the very first time. It is fully camouflaged and dons red temporary registration plates as seen in the images shared by Bunny Punia. The sub 4m SUV segment has shown more sales potential for OEMs and is a hot segment to get into.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is currently exploring strategies to navigate into the sub 4m SUV segment. In a recent event, Skoda announced an upcoming sub 4m SUV for Indian market and teased an image showing a part of its fascia. This SUV could launch next year and Skoda has revealed it will be competitively priced and competitively specced.

This vehicle will surely spawn a Volkswagen counterpart. Testing for the same seems to have commenced. It looks a lot like Taigun in the way it has been designed. Speaking of design, it is very German with straight character lines and creases. Like wearing a sharp suit.

In profile, we can see similar lines as Taigun along with similarly shaped C-pillar. The tail lights look like they’re connected. Actual brake lights at either end seem to have a C-shaped effect. Shark fin antenna, high-mounted LED stop lamp, roof rails are other notable highlights.

Is it a Taigun facelift?

Considering that the spy image doesn’t reveal a lot of information, we can’t suggest what exactly it is. However, there is a very high probability of this test mule being Taigun facelift. We say this because Taigun has been on sale in India since September 2021. A midlife facelift can establish a better sales proposition.

This test mule in the spy shots looks more like a Taigun facelift and less like a new sub 4m SUV. Taigun has been trailing the leaders in compact SUV sales and often finds a position lower down the charts. Skoda has confirmed facelifts for both Kushaq and Slavia with multiple feature additions. Same strategy could apply to their Volkswagen counterparts as well.

Is this is the upcoming @volkswagenindia sub 4m compact SUV under test? Things are moving at a quick pace, eh 😉 Spotted by Nilesh (Insta – Nil0204) #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/QThznMBT7P — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) March 19, 2024

Speaking of feature additions, we can expect a 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, rear disc brakes among others. Powertrain-wise, Taigun facelift will continue with the same 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine (114 bhp, 178 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) and 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine (148 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 7DCT).