Sub 4m SUV Sales Feb 2024 – Punch, Brezza, Nexon, Bolero, Sonet, Venue, Thar, Jimny

When opposed to the 163 units sold in January 2024, Maruti Suzuki Jimny almost doubled sales numbers MoM with 322 units sold

The sub 4m SUV segment has witnessed some of the biggest action in Indian automotive space. There is a new breed of sub 4m SUVs that measure around 3.8m in length. This class of vehicles is also marketed alongside classic sub 4m SUVs in the same titles. Together, the sub 4m SUV sales February 2024 charts accounted for a total of 1,12,110 units.

Tata Motors Leads The Way

Seven manufacturers are selling a total of 13 sub 4m SUVs in India. OEM wise, Tata sold 32,833 units with 29.29% market share, followed by Maruti Suzuki with 30,255 and 26.7%, Mahindra with 20,143 and 17.96%, Hyundai with 15,975 and 14.25%, Kia with 9,102 and 8.12%, Nissan with 2,755 and 2.46% and lastly Renault with 1,047 units and 0.93% market share.

Tata Punch and Punch EV together sold 18,438 units with a 65.08% YoY growth over 11,169 units sold in February 2023 and a 2.56% MoM growth over 17,978 units sold in January 2024. Volume gain stood at 7,269 units YoY and 460 units MoM along with market share of 16.45%. In 2nd place, we have Maruti Suzuki Brezza with 15,765 units sold.

Comparing apples to apples, Brezza is the best-selling sub 4m SUV (4m length), beating Tata Nexon. Brezza faced a 0.15% YoY decline along with 3.02% MoM growth and accounted for 14.06% of sub 4m SUVs. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV together accounted for 14,395 units and registered 3.46% YoY growth. However, there was a 16.22% MoM decline, losing 2,787 units MoM.

Nexon accounted for 12.84% of sub 4m SUV sales. In 4th place, we have Maruti Fronx with 14,168 units sold last month. Fronx registered 3.85% MoM growth with 12.64% market share. Bolero, is the best-selling ladder-frame RWD sub 4m “SUV” SUV with 10,113 units sold last month. Bolero saw 3.38% YoY and 1.50% MoM growth in numbers.

Sub 4m SUV Sales February 2024

In 6th place, we have Kia Sonet with 9,102 units sold. When compared to 9,836 units sold a year ago and 11,530 units sold a month before, Sonet fell into the red completely with a 7.46% YoY decline and a sharper 21.06% MoM decline. Hyundai offers two sub 4m SUV offerings. Venue and Exter sold 8,393 and 7,582 units respectively.

Both Venue and Exter fell into the red completely. Venue saw a 16.04% YoY and a 29.06% MoM decline, while it was a 7.86% MoM decline for Exter. Mahindra sold 5,812 Thar last month garnering #1 position in lifestyle vehicle and #9 in sub 4m SUV sales February 2024. Thar registered 16.15% YoY growth and 4.08% MoM decline.

XUV300 saw 4,218 buyers last month. Production for current model seems to have stopped and dealers have supposedly stopped taking orders if they don’t have the stock. XUV300 saw 10.74% YoY growth and 12.44% MoM decline. Alliance partners Nissan and Renault sold 2,755 Magnite and 1,047 Kigers last month respectively.

While Magnite saw 26.14% YoY growth and a 3.77% MoM decline, Kiger saw 41.90% YoY decline and gained 39.6% MoM. Maruti Suzuki Jimny continues to be the least selling sub 4m SUV at 322 units sold. However, sales almost doubled at 97.55% MoM growth as opposed to 163 units sold a month before.

In total, sub 4m SUV sales February 2024 charts accounted for 1,12,110 units. When compared to 83,284 units sold in February 2023 and 1,20,312 units sold in January 2024, there was a 34.61% YoY gain and 6.82% MoM decline.