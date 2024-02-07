2025 Skoda Sub 4m SUV Render – New Design Language From Vision 7S

The production version of Skoda sub 4m SUV rendered, will take on Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300, etc

The iconic carmaker from Czechia, Skoda, is set to expand its footprint globally by diversifying its portfolio and extend its operations to include new markets. However, penetrating these new markets is a tedious task. Skoda India is working on a new sub 4m SUV for India and here is how we think it would look.

Skoda Sub 4m SUV Rendered

Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his imagination of Skoda’s upcoming sub 4m SUV. This is a popular segment with a potential to rack up high volumes. Currently, this segment is ruled by Tata Motors with two offerings – Nexon and Punch. Followed by Maruti Suzuki with two offerings – Brezza and Fronx.

Hyundai runs two offerings too – Venue and Exter. Whereas Mahindra runs the highest number of vehicles in sub 4m SUV space – Thar, Bolero, Bolero Neo and XUV300. Other manufacturers like Kia, Nissan, Renault and Citroen operate in this space as well. Volkswagen conglomerate has been absent in this space since the beginning.

Now, Skoda intends to change that with India 2.5 strategy brewing in full swing. Skoda has confirmed a sub 4m SUV with 90%+ localization to offer cost benefits and tax benefits by sticking to 1.0L engine and sub 4m length constraints. This means parts sharing with existing Skoda and VW cars, which is not a bad thing at all.

Design inspired from Vision 7S Concept

For the rendering, Pratyush Rout took Skoda’s Vision 7S Concept as design inspiration. Skoda Vision 7S Concept debuted a couple of years ago and featured the company’s new design direction. Keeping that as a base, the rendering of Skoda’s new sub 4m SUV looks poised to take on current competition and Indian car buyer’s interests alike.

Like the concept, Skoda lettering adorns the bonnet and not the company’s logo. There is a muscular bonnet with power creases for aggression. Upper grill is sleek, flanked by two LED DRL strips along with vertically arranged LED headlights immediately below. Headlight design reminds me of the saber teeth of an Ice-age tiger. Lower grill is sizable in comparison.

Unlike Skoda Vision 7S Concept, there are no suicide doors, ORV cameras, no flush door handles and no black body cladding. Not only do these look more practical, lack of black body claddings lends a premium look as well. There are no sharp cuts or character lines in profile, similar to what VW is doing with their new cars like Tiguan.

There are roof rails along with a shark fin antenna and this render lacks a sunroof, which is a good thing as the intended market is sunny India. Wheels are swanky and lend a futuristic appeal. Not only does the Skoda sub 4m SUV is expected to take on the Indian market, there is a huge scope for exports too.