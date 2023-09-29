Skoda Affordable EV Confirmed For India – Likely To Start From Rs. 13 Lakh

The new Skoda Affordable EV can potentially be an electrified version of current ICE Kushaq SUV or Slavia sedan

The Czech carmaker, Skoda, has just commenced operations in Vietnam. Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs are the first set of offerings, both of which are introduced via CBU route. Made-in-India Kushaq SUV will be introduced in 2024 for Vietnamese market. At that event, Skoda Auto board member, Martin Jahn, revealed affordable EV intentions for India.

Skoda affordable EV confirmed for India

For its operations in Vietnam, Skoda Auto India plays a crucial role. The company’s Chakan plant will supply upcoming vehicles to Vietnam or future markets within ASEAN region. Apart from recently introduced Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs, Skoda intends to introduce Superb, Slavia and Octavia sedans along with Kushaq SUV and Enyaq eSUV.

At the same event, a senior Skoda official mentioned that introducing an affordable EV in India could prove strategic advantages. Said Skoda affordable EV is likely to be an eSUV, considering the popularity and demand. Martin Jahn, Skoda Auto board member for Sales and Marketing, said the company will introduce Enyaq premium EV in India, followed by an affordable eSUV.

By affordable, Skoda might be implying a sub Rs. 20 lakh vehicle rivaling of popular EVs in India in this price bracket like recently launched Tata Nexon.ev, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Citroen eC3 Aircross. The Czech brand is already considering multiple potential partnerships as well.

There may be an attempt to localise a modified version of Volkswagen’s famed MEB platform. That said, there is a possibility of a completely new electric platform with partnership with a local OEM. The price point for the new Skoda affordable EV might be around USD 15,000 to USD 20,000 as revealed by Martin Jahn.

With today’s conversion rates this price bracket translates to Rs. 12.5 lakh to Rs. 16.6 lakh. Mahindra could be the obvious choice for partnership considering the previous deals for VW’s MEB platform and powertrains. Apart from Mahindra’s INGLO platform, Skoda may procure similar setup too.

Is Skoda prepping an electric Kushaq?

The company intends to carve out a vehicle that is both affordable and profitable at the same time. Considering expected price bracket revealed by Martin Jahn, there is a possibility of Skoda electrifying its existing portfolio as their entry-level EV. Usual suspects are Kushaq and Slavia, both vehicles based on MQB A0 IN platform.

By electrifying existing vehicles, Skoda can potentially negate all the costs designing and developing a vehicle from scratch. Manufacturing and design efficiency increases too, as more vehicles use the same sheet metal. A battery of around 40 kWh to 45 kWh in capacity along with a single motor FWD layout could prove logical considering the expected price. Launch is likely in 2025.

Source