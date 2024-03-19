Top 10 Scooters Feb 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, iQube, Chetak

The scooter segment has witnessed a massive 36.32 percent YoY increase in February 2024 with sales at 4.78 lakh units headed by the Honda Activa

The two wheeler segment in India has posted an appreciable growth in February 2024 when compared to sales in February 2023. Following our earlier reports on top 10 two wheelers and top 10 motorcycle sales last month, we now detail top 10 scooters sold during the month of February 2024.

Top 10 Scooters Feb 2024 vs Feb 2023

Two wheeler makers such as Honda, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki and Bajaj are major players in the scooter segment, each of which have at least one model in the top 10 scooter list. In the electric segment, it is Ola that amasses the highest sales with its S1 scooter. Top 10 scooter sales stood at 4,78,414 units in February 2024, up 36.32 percent from 3,50,941 units sold in February 2023 while MoM sales grew by 6.77 percent over 4,48,087 units sold in January 2024.

Honda Activa was the highest selling scooter as seen each month. It accounted for a 41.83 percent share in this list with 2,00,134 units sold last month, a YoY growth of 14.90 percent from 1,74,503 units sold in February 2023. It was also a 15.18 percent MoM improvement over 1,73,760 units sold in January 2024. Volume gains thus stood at 25,631 units YoY and 26,374 units MoM.

TVS Jupiter was once again the No. 2 best-selling scooter last month with 73,860 units sold, up 37.05 percent YoY with a 15.44 percent share on this list. It was however, a marginal MoM decline of 0.49 percent over 74,225 units sold in January 2024. Posting YoY and MoM growth was the Suzuki Access scooter with 56,473 units sold in the past month, a 40.50 percent growth from 40,194 units sold in February 2023. Its MoM sales saw only a slight improvement of 1.96 percent from 55,386 units sold in January 2024. Last month, the Access scooter also contributed to the company milestone production of 1 million two-wheelers in FY 2023-24.

In the electric scooter segment, which has also gained in importance in India, it was Ola S1 that nearly doubled its sales on a YoY basis to 33,846 units in February 2024, up 90.43 percent from 17,773 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales growth was more moderate at 4.94 percent from 32,252 units sold in January 2024. It should be mentioned here that these are the company’s retail sales. Regaled for its sporty stance, superior performance and consistency, Honda Dio (including Dio 125 sales) at No. 5 has also posted YoY and MoM sales growth to 25,312 units marking a 74.70 percent growth over 14,489 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales improved just marginally by 0.79 percent from 25,114 units sold in January 2024.

TVS Ntorq Sales Dip MoM

TVS Ntorq may have seen outstanding growth in February 2024 to 24,911 units, up 45.47 percent over 17,124 units sold in February 2023. However, its sales dipped 8.51 percent MoM from 27,227 units sold in January 2024.

It was followed by the Suzuki Burgman with YoY and MoM improvement in sales to 17,433 units while Hero Destini sales also showed tremendous improvement to 17,433 units, a 164.98 percent YoY growth from just 6,579 units sold in February 2023. Its MoM sales have also seen a 9.86 percent growth.

The list of top 10 scooters ended with the TVS iQube of which 15,792 units were sold last month projecting marginal YoY and MoM improvement while Bajaj Chetak sales excelled in its YoY performance to 13,620 units, a 417.08 percent YoY growth though sales dipped 3.70 percent on a MoM basis.