300cc-500cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2023 – Classic 350, Triumph, Harley, KTM, Apache, Dominar

It was Royal Enfield 350cc range that commanded this list as the only models to see above 10,000 unit sales each and a combined share of 80 percent

Top brands that manufacture bikes in the 300cc and 500cc range are Royal Enfield, Honda, KTM and Kawasaki. Each of these two wheeler makers had their offerings on this list in October 2023 with Royal Enfield commanding the list with 4 of its models among the top 5.

300-500cc Motorcycles YoY Sales Growth

We recently reported on the 500cc+ motorcycle sales in October 2023 that included the likes of Super Meteor, RE 650 Twins, Z900 and Ninja ZX-10R. Here we assess sales in the 300-500cc range. Taking the top 10 motorcycles in the 300-500cc range, it was Royal Enfield 350 models that commanded this list. Total sales in this segment stood at 92,376 units, up 6.67 percent YoY from 86,596 units sold in October 2022. This was a 5,780 unit volume growth.

RE Classic 350 headed the list with 31,897 units sold last month, up 0.33 percent YoY from 31,791 units sold in October 2022 to command a 34.53 percent market share. It was followed by the Hunter 350 with 17,732 units sold in October 2023, up 14.81 percent from 15,445 units sold in October 2022 while Bullet 350 sales grew by 63.12 percent to 14,281 units last month from 8,755 units sold in October 2022. Even as there was the Meteor 350 at No. 4, sales dipped on a YoY basis to 10,141 units from 10,353 units sold in October 2022.

Launched in India in July 2023, Triumph 400 sales followed at 3,408 units to command a 3.19 percent share on this list. Thereafter, Himalayan (2,944 units), Honda CB350 (2,883 units) and Jawa Yezdi (2,689 units) dipped on a YoY basis. It was followed by the Harley X440 with 2,495 units sold last month. Harley X440 cruiser bike is also a relatively new entrant to this list but has managed to capture a 2.70 percent market share.

KTM 390 (1,572 units) and TVS Apache 310 (1,049 units) saw a 27.76 percent and 186.61 percent YoY growth respectively. However, Dominar 400 sales dipped 41.85 percent to 696 units last month from 1,197 units sold in October 2022. The list also included the Honda CB300 (435 units), Kawasaki Ninja 300 (111 units), Ninja 400 (28 units) and RE Electra 350 (15 units).

300-500cc Motorcycles MoM Sales Growth

MoM sales improved by 10.86 percent to 92,376 units in October 2023 from 83,329 units sold in September 2023. This was a 9,047 unit volume growth. Each of the RE 350cc models – Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 showed MoM growth while Bullet 350 dipped by 18.45 percent to 14,281 units from 17,512 units sold in September 2023.

Triumph 400 (-24.40%) and Himalayan (-8.51%) also posted MoM decline in sales along with the Honda CB 350 while falling by 5.69 percent from 3,057 units sold in September 2023. Sales grew for the Jawa Yezdi by 10.80 percent while Harley X440 sales surged 13761.11 percent MoM from just 18 units sold in September 2023 to 2,495 units in the past month.

MoM sales growth was also reported for the KTM 390, TVS Apache RR310, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Honda CB300 though MoM sales fell for the Kawasaki Ninja 300 by 2.63 percent to 111 units from 114 units sold in September 2023. However, Ninja 400 sales went up 154.55 percent to 28 units in the past month from 11 units sold in September 2023. RE Electra trailed this list with a 98.13 percent MoM de-growth from 804 units sold in September 2023 to just 15 units in the past month.