500cc+ Motorcycle Sales October 2023 – RE 650, Z900, Ninja, Hayabusa

India is one of world’s largest markets for motorcycles and scooters. That said, there isn’t usually a lot of action with big bikes. That said, 500cc+ motorcycle sales October 2023 charts showed volume almost doubling YoY with 93.92% growth. Sales went up MoM when compared to September 2023 charts. The primary contributor, however, is still Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor and 650 Twins.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales October 2023

In October 2023, Royal Enfield alone sold 3948 units and secured 91.71% market share. Super Meteor 650 topped the charts with 2,202 units sold and single-handedly holding 51.15% market share. RE’s OG 650 Twins, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, sold 1,746 units as opposed to 1,858 units sold last year.

This led to a 6.03% YoY decline, losing 112 units in volume. 650 Twins hold 40.56% of market share in this list. If you were wondering which is the best selling and the most affordable 4-cylinder 500cc+ motorcycle, it is Kawasaki Z900 that sold 119 units last month. Sales grew an astounding 240% YoY.

Z900 gained 84 units in volume YoY. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R holds the value card in litre-class high-performance 200bhp+ club and it translates to sales with 67 units and 191.30% YoY growth. Volume growth was 44 units YoY. Both Z900 and ZX-10R are perfect examples of how price-sensitive Indian market really is.

Everyone’s favourite Suzuki Hayabusa sold 52 units last month, registering 85.71% YoY growth. Triumph Street Triple sold 29 units and saw 26.09% YoY growth. Street Triple is Triumph’s highest selling big bike, even though Trident exists. Kawasaki Versys 650 and Ninja 650 took 7th and 8th position by selling 16 and 15 units respectively.

Big bikes with single-digit sales

Where Versys 650 evened out in terms of sales, Ninja 650 registered 1400% YoY growth as opposed to just 1 unit sold in October 2022. Triumph Speed Twin and Honda Goldwing sold 8 units each and registered 33.33% YoY decline and 166.67% YoY growth respectively. After a long time of zero sales, Honda has sold 8 big bikes in India and all of them were Goldwings.

Triumph Trident 660, Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Fat Boy 114 all sold 6 units each. Only the Fat Boy 114 registered 50% YoY growth. Kawasaki sold 4 Ninja H2 SX SE last month, which is a rare occurrence. Whereas Kawasaki Vulcan S, Triumph Speed Twin and Rocket III all sold 3 units each with no growth registered.

Harley-Davidson sold 2 units of Nightster and Street Glide each. Kawasaki Z650, Z650 RS, Z900 RS, Ninja H2 SX, Triumph Bonneville T100, Bonneville Bobber and Harley-Davidson Fat Bob all sold 1 units each last month and dwelled at the bottom of 500cc+ motorcycle sales October 2023 charts.

There are quite a few motorcycles that didn’t see any takers. Some of them are Honda CB650, Harley-Davidson Pan America, 883 Iron, Kawasaki Ninja 1000, W800, Versys 1000, Triumph Tiger 1200, Bonneville T120, Tiger Sport 660, Bonneville Speedmaster, Speed Triple, Suzuki V-Strom 650, Katana, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4.

In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales October 2023 charts showed a total of 4,305 units sold last month. As opposed to 2,220 units sold in October 2022, this segment almost doubled in sales volume and registered 93.92% YoY growth. Volume growth YoY stood at 2,085 units.