300cc To 500cc Motorcycle Sales February 2024 – RE350, Yezdi, Harley, Honda, KTM

Recently launched Jawa 350 along with upcoming bikes from Yezdi, Honda, Triumph, Hero and Royal Enfield will diversify the segment further

The 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment is currently witnessing a major uproar. A swarm of motorcycle enthusiasts have been upgrading from their first bikes to this segment with upscale aspirations. On top of the motorcycles seen in this list, upcoming motorcycles from Yezdi, RE, and Honda will diversify this segment further.

300cc To 500cc Motorcycle Sales February 2024

Royal Enfield dominated the segment by selling 64,779 units and accounted for 83.21% of segment’s total sales. In 1st place, we have Classic 350 like clockwork selling 28,310 units and registering 3.09% YoY growth over 27,461 units sold in Feb 2023 and 1.06% MoM growth over 28,013 units sold in January 2024. Classic 350 accounted for 36.36% of the segment’s total sales. Volume growth was 849 units YoY and 297 units MoM.

Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 sales were close to each other selling 13,944 and 12,122 units respectively. While Bullet 350 saw 4.52% YoY growth and a 10.56% MoM decline, Hunter 350 saw a 6.21% YoY and a 10.45% MoM decline. However, Meteor 350 sales have been on the rise. RE sold 8,125 Meteors and registered 21.3% YoY and 9.52% MoM growth. Meteor accounts for 10.44% of segment’s total sales.

In 5th place, we have Jawa/Yezdi (retail) numbers at 2,556 units sold last month. The company intends to expand its portfolio with recently launched Jawa 350 and upcoming Yezdi Customs. As of now, there was a 20.47% YoY and 8.97% MoM decline. Volume loss stood at 658 units YoY and 252 units MoM. Himalayan stood at 6th position with 2,278 units sold last month.

Numbers fell into the red completely with 19.82% YoY and an even higher 31.59% MoM decline. Harley-Davidson X440 sold 2,219 units and registered a 33.74% MoM decline. Honda’s sold 2,072 units of H’ness and 1,784 units of CB350. H’ness saw 549.33% YoY growth and 43.80% MoM decline. 9th place was held by Triumph 400 range with 1,855 units sold and saw a 7.94% MoM decline.

Motorcycles with sub 1,000 units sales

390 range from KTM witnessed a healthy 38.79% YoY and 1.75% MoM growth by selling 873 units last month. TVS Apache 310 range sold 573 units. The company saw 53.21% YoY growth and 17.79% MoM decline. Next in line was Bajaj selling 441 units of Dominar 400 and it fell into the red completely with a 37.09% YoY and a 17.57% MoM decline.

Honda has slashed the prices of its CB300 range and sales numbers stood at 308 units with 8.07% MoM growth. Yamaha sold 140 units of its newly launched MT-03 and R3 with 366.67% MoM growth. The 83 Ninja 300 sold brought a 43.92% YoY decline and 6.41% MoM growth. Honda CB500 sold 66 units with 37.50% MoM growth.

Recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 saw 64 takers and 178.26% MoM growth. Ninja 500 sold 21 units with 2,000% MoM growth. Kawasaki Eliminator and Ninja 400 sold 11 and 9 units respectively without MoM growth. Aprilia RS 457 saw 5 takers last month and 400% MoM growth. Lastly, there was just one Kawasaki ZX-4R sold last month with a 96.97% MoM decline.

In total, the 300cc to 500cc motorcycle sales charts accounted for 77,860 units. When compared to the 68,673 units sold in February 2023 and 82,390 units sold in January 2024, the segment saw a 13.38% YoY growth and 9,187 units volume growth along with 5.50% MoM decline and 4,530 units volume loss.