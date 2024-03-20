Yezdi Dealer Event Scoops – Roadking, Electric Motorcycle, New Engines (250cc, 500cc), BSA Launch

Unlike the two Roadking Concepts showcased, Yezdi Streetfighter 334 and Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX will launch very soon

In a recent dealer meeting, Mahindra & Mahindra owned Classic Legends brand shared details about current operations along with future roadmap. Classic Legends is taking a holistic approach to navigate the Indian premium neo-retro classic motorcycle segment. The plan is to be better than ever and rival the likes of Royal Enfield and Honda.

Yezdi Dealer Event Scoops

There is so much going on at Classic Legends camp, it is quite a task to unfurl everything that the company is lining up. We recently covered four Yezdi motorcycles displayed on the stage. These include two unnamed motorcycles along with Streetfighter 334 and Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX. These fall under the umbrella of Yezdi Customs, as revealed by the sticker on Adventure Rally Pro’s fuel tank.

Beyond these, there are a ton of developments at Classic Legends company. Sources tell us that work is ongoing for 4 new engines, Roadking revival, company’s upcoming electric vehicles, BSA debut with Goldstar 650, immediate launches, future launches and more.

Legendary Roadking monicker

Yezdi showcased the Roadking concept on the stage with two powertrains. Of the four bikes showcased on stage, the first two motorcycles are un-named and their side body panels had a new Yezdi logo with a “Y”. This logo has a “Legendary Yezdi” lettering along with two horizontal stripes, like wings.

These two motorcycles are expected to bear the Roadking moniker and a new identity, as seen with the new logo. Currently, Classic Legends doesn’t possess the Roadking trademark, nor does Boman Rustom Irani. But the company is working on reviving the Roadking name. Where design is concerned, both these concepts pay homage to the icon, Yezdi Roadking, and flaunts similar colour schemes as well.

4 new engines under development

In an earlier post, we mentioned that there seems to be a bigger engine with the first Roadking motorcycle along with a fatter exhaust. It is true. While the red Roadking dons the same 334cc engine as current Yezdi motorcycles, other Roadking motorcycle has a bigger 500cc engine and a larger exhaust canister.

Multi-cylinder engines are not on the cards yet, but this 500cc single-cylinder unit is one of the four new engines under development and was displayed for the first time, with launch slated in 2025. Speculations suggest around 40 bhp and 40 Nm, pitting it against the upcoming Sherpa 450 derived Royal Enfield offerings, Triumph 400 and Hero-Harley 440cc offerings.

There is a new 250cc engine under development spawning a range of affordable products. This engine is speculated to boast most of the hardware from current 334cc engine like a DOHC 4V head, liquid cooling and 6-speed gearbox and still eke out more performance than any 350cc Royal Enfield. There is less information about the remaining two engines, but both of them are “higher cc” engines.

BSA brand debut, Goldstar 650 launch

Apart from Jawa and Yezdi, BSA brand also falls under Classic Legends’ umbrella. The company is keen on introducing the BSA brand to the Indian market and launching Goldstar 650 single-cylinder motorcycle. Goldstar 650 was showcased at the same event separately and many dealers test-drove it too.

Exhaust note of Goldstar 650 was very enticing. As of now, BSA Goldstar 650 is manufactured in India and then shipped globally. Domestic launch will happen soon and will rival Royal Enfield’s 650cc offerings. Owing to its single-cylinder architecture, pricing will be competitive.

Electric motorcycles

Not a lot is known about the upcoming electric motorcycles from Classic Legends. However, they are confirmed to be under development. There are a multitude of motorcycle genres in the form of rough concept sketches in the large banner behind the showcased Yezdi motorcycles. All of these sketches show an IC engine with exhausts. So, EVs seem to be further down the line.

Launch Timeline

Both Roadking concept motorcycles will not launch any time soon. They are only showcases of what to expect from an iconic motorcycle design revival. However, Yezdi intends to launch three motorcycles this year. Both Streetfighter 334 and Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX will launch very soon. Classic Legends intends to launch BSA Goldstar 650 in India by the end of this year.

Company’s 250cc lineup will debut by the end of 2024 as well. Streetfighter 334 was the star of this event and garnered the most attention. Deservingly so. It will lock horns with Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and a price tag of under Rs. 2 lakh is speculated. They further added that all of these Yezdi bikes sounded much louder, bassier and better than what the company currently sells.