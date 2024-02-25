300cc To 500cc Motorcycle Sales Jan 2024 – RE, Triumph, KTM, R3, RS457, X440, Eliminator

Harley-Davidson has outsold its immediate rivals from Triumph, Jawa/Yezdi and even surpassed KTM 390 range and RE New Himalayan

Despite commuters leading the way for 2W sales, most of the enthusiast and premium motorcycle offerings fall in 300cc to 500cc segment. With more motorcycles populating this segment, 300cc to 500cc space has turned out to be a Royal Rumble match where Royal Enfield, Honda, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Jawa/Yezdi, KTM, TVS, Bajaj and other players operate. The champion of this Royal Rumble match is Royal Enfield with its slew of 350cc, 410cc and 450cc offerings.

300cc To 500cc Motorcycle Sales January 2024

In total, Royal Enfield sold 67,888 units and 85.3% market share, followed by 4,020 Hondas, 3,349 Harley-Davidsons, 2,808 units of Jawa/Yezdi, 2,015 Triumphs and others. In total, the segment accounted for 79,581 units with 13.97% YoY growth and 21% MoM growth over December 2023.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 remains the biggest volume generator of this space with 28,013 units sold along with 7.19% YoY growth and 31.93% MoM growth. Classic 350 alone is responsible for 35.2% of market share in this space. Volume growth stood at 1,879 and 6,779 units YoY and MoM respectively.

Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 secured 2nd and 3rd places with 15,590 and 13,536 units respectively. While Bullet 350 saw 12.21% YoY growth and 23.66 MoM growth, Hunter 350 lost 18.33% sales YoY and gained 15.64% MoM. Meteor 350 in 4th place showed a similar pattern as Hunter 350 with a 2.66% YoY drop and 22.2% MoM growth from 7,419 units sold.

After the four REs, Honda takes 5th place with 3,687 units of CB350 lineup. There is a massive 239.82% YoY growth and a commendable 88.5% MoM growth with CB350s. Volume growth stood at 2,602 units YoY and 1,731 units MoM. Harley-Davidson X440 has surpassed Triumph 400, RE Himalayan and Jawa/Yezdi to sell 3,349 units last month. This is a commendable feat for Hero-Harley partnership. There was a healthy 52.99% MoM growth too, with 1,160 units gained in volume. In 7th place, we have New Himalayan with 3,330 units and the bike faced a 33.25% YoY growth and a 2.23% MoM decline. In 8th and 9th place, we have Jawa/Yezdi and Triumph 400 with 2,808 and 2,015 units respectively. Classic Legends saw 22.88% YoY decline and 13.18% MoM growth, while Triumph saw 11.35% MoM decline.

Sub 1,000 units of sales

KTM sold 858 units of its popular 390 range garnering 9.02% YoY and 47.42% MoM growth. Slightly behind KTM is TVS selling 697 units of 310cc Apache bikes and saw a commendable 54.89% YoY and 47.36% MoM growth. Even though Bajaj Dominar 400 saw an 8.7% YoY decline, there was a 72.58% MoM gain as it sold 535 units last month.

Honda’s CB300 lineup saw 285 units sold and registered a 235.29% YoY growth, but there was a 29.98% MoM decline despite the massive price cuts with both CB300 offerings. Ninja 300 is still Kawasaki’s best-seller in this segment with 78 units sold. Despite the age and 15.22% YoY decline, Ninja 300 is hanging on with 52.94% MoM growth.

Honda sold 48 units of CB500 last month. Kawasaki sold 33 units of recently launched Eliminator 400 and Ninja ZX-4R each. Yamaha has recently made a comeback in this segment and it sold 30 units of R3. Recently launched Husqvarna 401 and Aprilia RS457 sold 23 and 1 units respectively. Kawasaki Ninja 400 seems to be going strong with 21 units sold and 10.53% YoY growth and 50% MoM growth.