Breaking down the 4 lakh units sold with Kia Connect, 65% of these numbers came from Seltos, followed by Carens and Sonet

With advents in telematics, connected car technology has been one of the hottest attributes an OEM can offer today. Among India’s leading car makers, Kia has been at the forefront in offering tech-laden offerings to Indian buyers. The company recently achieved a major milestone of selling 4 lakh connected cars to Indian buyers.

4 Lakh Cars On Road With Kia Connect Telematics Suite

The 4 lakh cars equipped with Kia Connect telematics suit is a testament to an increase in Indian buyers’ taste for tech-savvy offerings. Kia India intends to navigate the Indian market by adhering to evolving buyer trends and their tendency to crave cutting-edge technology.

Aligning its connected car features with Indian market, Kia has incorporated “Hinglish” commands, offering a diverse range of conveniences. Other notable elements of Kia Connect suite are remote window control, remote engine start with remote AC function (an absolute godsend for hot and sunny India) along with a Valet Mode.

Kia Connect telematics comes with a host of connected car features making vehicular ownership a lot more convenient for owners. Once seen on halo cars and flagship luxury vehicles from the old continent, connected car features have trickled down to mainstream cars that an average car buyer can afford.

Within Kia’s Indian portfolio of vehicles, even the most affordable Sonet sub 4m SUV comes equipped with a telematics suite bundled as Kia Connect. There is a dedicated app for both Google Android and Apple iOS smartphones. With advances in technology, smartwatch connectivity has been added too, upping convenience.

44% of customers chose variants with connected car tech

Even though Kia offers connected car tech across its model lineup, only their top-end trim levels pack these features. Where buying trends are concerned, Kia India has divulged statistics regarding total number of variants sold with connected car tech.

Where Kia’s total sales are concerned, 44% of car buyers chose higher variants where Kia Connect telematics suite is offered as standard. This 44% accounts for more than 4 lakh vehicles sold. Connected car features equipped variants witnessed a CAGR of 30.9%, sidelining global growth forecast of 18% by 2023.

Breaking down Kia’s 4 lakh units sold with connected car tech, the results get more interesting. It is Seltos with a 65% share that garners the highest sales numbers equipped with connected car tech. 57% of all Seltos buyers opted for a higher variant equipped with connected car tech. Similarly, it is 31% with Carens and 21% with Sonet.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on Kia technology leadership in automotive industry, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “We have differentiated our brand in the market for its design and technology superiority.

In today’s hyper-connected world, customers want their cars to be seamlessly integrated with their lifestyle, driving a surge in demand for technology-enabled cars. We will continue to introduce more and more connected car features to offer a safer, more connected, and enjoyable drive experience to our new-age customers.”