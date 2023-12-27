5 Car Launches Worth Waiting For In 2024 – Maruti Swift To Kia Sonet

Get Ready for the 2024 Lineup of Upcoming Cars Set to Shake Up the Indian Market!

Automakers in India are gearing up for an eventful 2024, prepping a slew of new models for launch. Each of these vehicles will bring in fresh features and tech updates as they strive to stay ahead in a competitive landscape. The upcoming launches will encompass both internal combustion engines and electric powertrains, offering a mix of facelifts and brand-new generation models.

The list of cars anticipated to hit the roads in 2024 is extensive. While we previously highlighted the forthcoming 7-seater cars in India, this time the focus is on the 5-seater segment. Major players in the Indian automotive scene—Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra—are all gearing up for significant launches in this segment.

1 – Hyundai’s Revamped Creta

Leading the charge is the Hyundai Creta Facelift, slated for unveiling on January 16, 2024. Despite being spotted under heavy camouflage during testing, several notable features have surfaced. Drawing inspiration from the Kia Seltos, it is expected to flaunt new tail lamps, alloy wheels, a larger infotainment system, a revamped digital instrument cluster, and a plethora of safety features, including a 360-degree surround camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Under the hood, it maintains its engine lineup—1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engines—with similar transmission options.

2 – Kia’s Enhanced Sonet

The recently debuted Kia Sonet facelift, which made its mark in India on December 14, 2023, is all set to open for bookings from December 20. The official launch is slated for January 2024, expected to be priced between Rs. 8.00 – 15.00 lakh. The refreshed Sonet boasts an updated exterior design featuring larger LED DRLs, revamped LED headlamps, a revised grille, and halogen fog lamps. Inside, it receives cabin updates with a new fully digital instrument cluster, climate control, voice-controlled sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, along with Level 1 ADAS.

3 – Tata’s Curvv: ICE and EV Variants

Tata Motors is expanding its extensive electric lineup with the new Curvv EV, set to commence production in April, with prices to be announced in June 2024. Prior to its electric counterpart, Tata plans to launch the Curvv ICE version.

Expect notable features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a central console, 360-degree surround cameras, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS. Safety-wise, they aim for a 5-star NCAP crash test rating. While the Curvv ICE will borrow its engine lineup from the Nexon, details regarding the Curvv EV’s battery pack and electric motor are yet to be unveiled, with an expected range exceeding 500 km on a single charge.

4 – Mahindra’s Updated XUV300

Mahindra is likely to launch facelifted XUV300 in February 2024. The revamped model will bring both exterior and interior updates, drawing inspiration from the XUV700. Anticipate a two-part front grille, new headlamp assembly, redesigned tailgate, a segment-first panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system among its expected features. Engine options remain unchanged, with power drawn from a 1.2-liter turbo petrol, 1.2-liter direct injection turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engines, coupled with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT transmissions.

5 – Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

A beloved hatchback in the country, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift promises an enhanced appeal. Recently unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, it’s scheduled for a mid 2024 launch in India. Test mules have showcased new exteriors with a clamshell bonnet, updated front grille, sportier bumper, and potentially redesigned interiors with a 9-inch infotainment screen featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety upgrades will include 6 airbags and ADAS. The new-gen Swift will debut with a new 3-cylinder, Z-Series 1.2-liter NA petrol engine, delivering better fuel efficiency.